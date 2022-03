The QS3,000 SEAT Pro Netanya gets underway with the opening eight heats of men's action in Netanya.

The Seat Pro Netanya is Back ON starting at 7:20 a.m IST! Full schedule below:

Wednesday 16th March

It's ON @ 7:20 a.m

Men's RD80 Heats 5-8

Women RD36 Heats 1 & 2

Women RD32 & Men RD64 On Standby

HEAT CONDITIONS

Heat Time: 25mn Semis

Paddle Out: 3mn

Counting 2 Best Waves

High Tide: 10 a.m

Low Tide: 4 p.m

Follow event updates, pictures and videos on social: wslqs on Facebook / wsl.qs on Instagram / wsl_qs on Twitter