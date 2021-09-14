Wave Challenge: Best Maneuver

This Wave Challenge is about putting it all on the line and going big for one standout maneuver. By judging one big maneuver, it forces the competitors to push themselves.

On Tour, every single athlete needs to be able to surf to an exceptionally high level, and the best way to prove that is going big -- huge turns or lofty, full rotation airs.

While the judging criteria takes into account variety, the difference between a good and great score is usually a single exceptional move -- In fact, if you aren't capable of throwing down a truly exceptional single maneuver, it's very difficult to get anything beyond a mid-range score on Tour.

This is a matter of going big, or going home. And to help the contestants approach this Wave Challenge, they get some special coaching from Championship Tour star Filipe Toledo.