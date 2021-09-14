News

Beach Battle: Surf Combine

This week, the contestants will need to face a Surf Combine -- a course full of challenges, with each station testing various aspects of their wave riding abilities. This is inspired by the National Football League's combine, which showcases a new generation of talent for professional teams -- something former NFL quarterback and host Jesse Palmer knows all about.

There are three ‘events' in total. The forty yard splash sees them start on shore and race to paddle a board and duck dive under a series of barriers to a dock. The dock is where the next event takes place -- it's a wetsuit jump.

They have to put on a wetsuit as quickly as possible, and when finished they have to navigate through a zig-zag swimming course to make it back to the finish line.

- WSL / Kurt Steinmetz
Andrew Nichols
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro's Star-Studded Lineup

Take a glimpse at the who's-who of women's surfing ready for this year's super-stacked event.

- WSL / Pat Nolan
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Post Show: Moore And Medina Win It All, ‘21 Season Recap, Plus The Top 5 Moments

Carissa Moore & Gabriel Medina clinch their World TItles in one of the greatest showdowns of professional surfing at Lower Trestles.

51:41
- WSL
Highlights: Top Action From The Rip Curl WSL Finals At Lowers

Lower Trestles was about as good as it gets for the conclusion of the 2021 season, don't miss a minute of the action.

3:15
- WSL
Jake Howard
Medina, Moore Celebrate 2021 World Title Victories After Dominant Championship Tour Seasons

After an all-time day of surfing in epic conditions at the Rip Curl WSL Finals, Moore and Medina are now the 2021 World Champions.

- WSL / ABC
Wave Challenge: Best Maneuver

Episode 7: This Wave Challenge is about putting it all on the line and going big for one standout maneuver. By judging one big maneuver, it

