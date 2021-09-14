Beach Battle: Surf Combine

This week, the contestants will need to face a Surf Combine -- a course full of challenges, with each station testing various aspects of their wave riding abilities. This is inspired by the National Football League's combine, which showcases a new generation of talent for professional teams -- something former NFL quarterback and host Jesse Palmer knows all about.

There are three ‘events' in total. The forty yard splash sees them start on shore and race to paddle a board and duck dive under a series of barriers to a dock. The dock is where the next event takes place -- it's a wetsuit jump.

They have to put on a wetsuit as quickly as possible, and when finished they have to navigate through a zig-zag swimming course to make it back to the finish line.