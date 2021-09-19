Caroline Marks Claims Her First Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Win

The long-awaited glory of donning a Super Girl cape arrived for Team USA Olympian and Championship Tour (CT) No. 6 Caroline Marks with her first Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro victory.

Marks powered her way through four rounds of head-to-head, finals day competition beginning with Round 4 in two-to-three foot, occasional plus, south swell at the Oceanside Pier to earn her first-ever Super Girl Pro victory over Caitlin Simmers - and with it her first Super Girl cape. This notes the two-time North America Regional QS Champion's fourth QS victory.

The young phenom delivered a jaw-dropping air-reverse in the final minutes to take her first Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro win.

A clash of event threats and teenage phenoms unfolded between Marks and Simmers in the Final. The hometown hero, Simmers, started off putting her world-class opponent on the ropes with a 7.10 (out of a possible 10) and 7.17 as Marks answered with her own 6.50. Simmers added another 7.10 in her scoreline to stay ahead, but, heading into the final minutes, Marks went sky-high with an air-reverse to garner an excellent 8.33 - ultimately stealing the lead and victory as the horn sounded to a last-ditch effort from Simmers. (Full interview in video)

"It feels so good," exclaimed Marks. "I've gotten second here before and third a bunch as well so I'm really stoked to get that win. It was such a fun Final. I did that air-reverse to win which was really special. It's something I've been working on and my goal, just in general, is to push the progression of women's surfing."

Marks looked unstoppable from her debut all the way through to her Final bout with Simmers. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

The now 19-year-old has chased this victory since her first appearance in 2014 and made that dream a reality after overcoming a stacked field. Marks had to cross the likes of The Ultimate Surfer contestant Tia Blanco, 2016 North America QS Regional Champion Meah Collins, and Alyssa Spencer - who entered this event as North America QS No. 1. Marks now prepares for the opening heat at the US Open of Surfing Huntington Beach presented by Shiseido.

Oceanside's Own Delivers Another Spectacle

16-year-old Simmers put on a showcase in front of her home crowd throughout finals day. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Hometown hero Simmers went ballistic in her Quarterfinal matchup against fellow emerging talent Vaihitimahana Inso. Simmers' backhand attack left the beach in an eruption as she earned an 8.17 off one single-maneuver after she already claimed a Round 4 win over established competitor Vahine Fierro. The roar of her friends, family, and fans on the beach after every wave pushed the 15-year-old to her second-consecutive Super Girl Pro (2020 specialty event) Final where she nearly capitalized on a historic repeat win.

"It feels pretty good (to get make another finals day) and I wished I would've won," laughs Simmers. "I would not have wanted to lose to anyone else but Caroline (Marks). She does the sickest airs. I wanted to go left more because I'm better at backside airs so I need to work on fronthand airs. It was really fun to have all my friends and family come down to get me amped up before my heat." Finals Day: Notable Finishes for Andrew, Spencer

Notable Finishes for Andrew, Spencer

Alyssa Spencer (USA) leaves the Super Girl Surf Pro at No. 3 on the North America rankings. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Encinitas, California's, Spencer, felt right at home utilizing her dominant forehand attack to overpower WSL Rip Curl Finals, World No. 2, Tatiana Weston-Webb with a 15.00 heat total. Spencer took that momentum then went on to claim another big result against former CT competitor Chelsea Tuach in their Quarterfinal affair.

Former CT competitor Keely Andrew's (AUS) surged fell just shy of a Finals appearance. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Former CT competitor, Andrew, blazed through her Round 4 and Quarterfinal bouts with fellow former CT competitor Macy Callaghan and Sawyer Lindblad, respectively. The Mooloolaba. Australia, competitor garnered one of the day's highest single-wave scores of an excellent 8.67 in Round 4 and now both Andrew, and Spencer head into the US Open of Surfing Huntington Beach pres. by Shiseido in fine form.

The next North America Regional QS event will be the Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro QS 1,000 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, beginning November 12 - 14.