The 3W: Quiksilver and ROXY Junior Pro 40

The Quiksilver and ROXY Junior Pro 40 are coming up soon.. Here's everything you need to know!

What?

The Quiksilver and ROXY Junior Pro 40 will be the third and final stop on this year's European Junior Qualifying Series. The region's best under-18 surfers have already competed in La Torche (France) and Ferrol (Spain), and the title race is as exciting as ever, well at least in the women's!

Adur Amatriain - WSL / Laurent Masurel

In the men's field, it's been sheer domination from rising star Adur Amatriain who won the first two events and to be honest, unless a major mishap on his side, should be lifting the European Junior title trophy very soon.

The rest of the Top 5 is tight though with Kai Odriozola, Joaquim Chaves and Frenchmen Sam Piter and Luan Nogues who we're sure will be amped to surf at home again on waves they know as well as anybody.

Lucia Machado - WSL / Laurent Masurel

In the women's field, nothing's for certain so far. Spanish surfers Lucia Machado and Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri are tied in first with a win and third place each, and behind them Portuguese duo Francisca Veselko and Gabriela Dinis are in the hunt with a shot at taking it all potentially! Exciting we said!

Where?

This year the top surfers on the Old Continent are in for a treat! They will surf on the same bank the Challenger Series will be held the following week at Culs Nus.

Line-up - WSL / Laurent Masurel

Waves will be good, the site will be good, but can the youngsters handle the pressure as they'll likely surf with an audience of some of the world's best surfers sizing up their future competition as well as the largest crowds ever for a junior event?

When?

Tune in from October 13-15, 2021 and check out all the photos, videos and updates right here on worldsurfleague.com!

In the meantime check out a selection of images from the last Quiksilver and ROXY Junior Pro 40 back in 2019!