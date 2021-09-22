Beach Battle: Spa Day

There's enough on the line this week, with only one man and one woman able to be crowned The Ultimate Surfer. Koa, Zeke, Tia and Brianna are treated to a Spa Day to help them relax before the final Surf Off. This is serious relaxation, though. There's such a thing as overtraining. Knowing when to cut the grinding before a big event can be just as important as training itself. Elite athletes factor proper rest into their programs for a reason, and with the competition coming down to the final Surf Off, a clear, focused mind has never been more important.