There's enough on the line this week, with only one man and one woman able to be crowned The Ultimate Surfer. Koa, Zeke, Tia and Brianna are treated to a Spa Day to help them relax before the final Surf Off. This is serious relaxation, though. There's such a thing as overtraining. Knowing when to cut the grinding before a big event can be just as important as training itself. Elite athletes factor proper rest into their programs for a reason, and with the competition coming down to the final Surf Off, a clear, focused mind has never been more important.
Beach Battle: Spa Day
WSL
There's enough on the line this week, with only one man and one woman able to be crowned The Ultimate Surfer. Koa, Zeke, Tia and Brianna are treated to a Spa Day to help them relax before the final Surf Off. This is serious relaxation, though. There's such a thing as overtraining. Knowing when to cut the grinding before a big event can be just as important as training itself. Elite athletes factor proper rest into their programs for a reason, and with the competition coming down to the final Surf Off, a clear, focused mind has never been more important.
News
In this episode of WSL Surf 101, we're going to break down what the Championship Tour judges are looking for when it comes to scoring a
Episode 8: The Ultimate Surfers will be decided in a final Surf Off, which will force them to put everything they have learned into
For those remaining contestants, it's now or never, as at the end of this final episode, we're all about to find out exactly who the
As two-time Open winner Kanoa Igarashi closed out the men's Round of 96, it was Caroline Marks and the rest of the women's turn to take
The Challenger Series is officially underway as action kicked off in the shadow of the Huntington Pier.