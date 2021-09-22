News

Beach Battle: Spa Day

There's enough on the line this week, with only one man and one woman able to be crowned The Ultimate Surfer. Koa, Zeke, Tia and Brianna are treated to a Spa Day to help them relax before the final Surf Off. This is serious relaxation, though. There's such a thing as overtraining. Knowing when to cut the grinding before a big event can be just as important as training itself. Elite athletes factor proper rest into their programs for a reason, and with the competition coming down to the final Surf Off, a clear, focused mind has never been more important.

News

- WSL
WSL Surf 101: Judging Criteria

In this episode of WSL Surf 101, we're going to break down what the Championship Tour judges are looking for when it comes to scoring a

3:26
- WSL / ABC
Wave Challenge: Coaching With Kelly

Episode 8: The Ultimate Surfers will be decided in a final Surf Off, which will force them to put everything they have learned into

- WSL / ABC
Episode 8: The Ultimate Surfers

For those remaining contestants, it's now or never, as at the end of this final episode, we're all about to find out exactly who the

- WSL
Highlights: Igarashi, Marks Lead The Charge On Heated Day 2 Of US Open

As two-time Open winner Kanoa Igarashi closed out the men's Round of 96, it was Caroline Marks and the rest of the women's turn to take

2:08
- WSL
Highlights: Andino, Colapinto, Championship Tour Stars Rolling On Opening Day Of US Open

The Challenger Series is officially underway as action kicked off in the shadow of the Huntington Pier.

2:33

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2021 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download