Wave Challenge: Coaching With Kelly

The Ultimate Surfers will be decided in a final Surf Off, which will force them to put everything they have learned into practice. This means riding a complete wave to the best of their ability, putting everything on the line and being judged to an actual CT competition standard. Before the Surf Off, the guys score a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get a coaching session with the greatest surfer of all time, eleven-time World Champion Kelly Slater.

Slater can spot weaknesses a mile away -- he's seen it all before. His insight could be the difference between winning and losing for these guys, as he's able to give them some last minute pointers on how to take their surfing to that next, Championship Tour level which will be required to become The Ultimate Surfer