NewsNamakwa Challenge

Watch: Namakwa Challenge Barrel Fest

This wasn't your usual surf contest. It was the first of its kind for this area.

Take 20 of the best local surfers and dump them on a remote stretch of coast in Namakwaland, way up north on the West Coast of South Africa, for a week to surf the best waves with R45 000 up for grabs.

The Experience Northern Cape Namakwa Challenge presented by Billabong Adventure Division was a salute to the nostalgic 1995 Billabong Challenge, keeping things raw and radical with the guys only having the bare necessities, dealing with Mother Nature in all her glory.

The ocean delivered and the surfers had to step up their game. This was no onshore, crumbly beach-break QS. It was a full-on, off-the-grid, barrel fest. For your viewing pleasure, all the action has been captured for a special, dedicated two-part series.

Watch the first full episode here!

View more photos from the Namakwa Challenge

Namakwa Challenge

- WSL / Alan van Gysen
Highlights: Experience Northern Cape Namakwa Challenge pres by Billabong Adventure Division

Recap from the final day at the Namakwa Challenge

1:01
- WSL / Alan van Gysen
Solid Surf Kicks Off Namakwa Challenge

Heavy conditions for the first round of competition.

- WSL / Alan van Gysen
Namakwa Challenge Partners with Protect The West Coast

Northern Cape aims to boost surf tourism in the area.

- WSL / Alan van Gysen
Namakwa Challenge

The Namakwa Challenge gets underway from 23-31 August 2021.

1:00
- WSL / Alan van Gysen
Experience Northern Cape Namakwa Challenge pres by Billabong Adventure Division

Introducing this inaugural Specialty Event to the Northern Cape of South Africa

News

- WSL / Kenny Morris
Post Show Day 4: California's Next Generation Makes Emphatic Statement In Pursuit Of The CT Dreams

There's a full youth movement going on in Surf City right now as the surf stars of tomorrow announce they're ready to roll today.

18:48
- WSL / Kenny Morris
Highlights Day 4: Caroline Marks Leads The Charge As Under-20 American Women Drop Hammers In Huntington

Marks, Simmers goes to the nines, while Kade Matson tops defending Open champ Kanoa Igarashi.

2:09
- WSL
See How Sage Erickson Went Beyond Herself To Win The 2019 Vans US Open Of Surfing

Reflecting on life outside of competition, Erickson describes the emotions around dedicating this win to her late grandmother.

7:45
- WSL / Cait Miers
Alex Workman
One Of Australia's Hottest Talents Liam O'Brien Chases The CT At Huntington

The Burleigh Heads local is chasing Championship Tour qualification through the Challenger Series, beginning at Huntington Beach.

- WSL / Kenny Morris
Highlights Day 3: Teen Phenoms, CT Icons Clash For Intriguing Day Of US Open Action

Caity Simmers spoils Lakey Peterson's return to competition, while the boys from San Clemente get on a roll.

2:08

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2021 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download