Watch: Namakwa Challenge Barrel Fest

This wasn't your usual surf contest. It was the first of its kind for this area.

Take 20 of the best local surfers and dump them on a remote stretch of coast in Namakwaland, way up north on the West Coast of South Africa, for a week to surf the best waves with R45 000 up for grabs.

The Experience Northern Cape Namakwa Challenge presented by Billabong Adventure Division was a salute to the nostalgic 1995 Billabong Challenge, keeping things raw and radical with the guys only having the bare necessities, dealing with Mother Nature in all her glory.

The ocean delivered and the surfers had to step up their game. This was no onshore, crumbly beach-break QS. It was a full-on, off-the-grid, barrel fest. For your viewing pleasure, all the action has been captured for a special, dedicated two-part series.

