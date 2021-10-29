Watch The 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards Show

The 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards show airs on Friday, October 29, at 3:00pm PT on WorldSurfLeague.com and Red Bull TV. For a full list of nominees and all the clips, head here.





From the coast of Portugal to Hawaii's outer reefs, the men and women who ride mountains have taken things to a whole different level this time. The four categories for 2021 include Ride of the Year, Biggest Paddle, Biggest Tow and Performer of the Year.

With $350,000 up for grabs, the Red Bull Big Wave Awards honor the athletes pushing the boundaries of what's possible and celebrate the most death-defying surfing of the season with life-changing rewards.

To catch up on all the action watch all the 2021 nominee submissions then dive deeper and meet the frontrunners from the big wave season.