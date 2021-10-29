The 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards show airs on Friday, October 29, at 3:00pm PT on WorldSurfLeague.com and Red Bull TV. For a full list of nominees and all the clips, head here.
From the coast of Portugal to Hawaii's outer reefs, the men and women who ride mountains have taken things to a whole different level this time. The four categories for 2021 include Ride of the Year, Biggest Paddle, Biggest Tow and Performer of the Year.
With $350,000 up for grabs, the Red Bull Big Wave Awards honor the athletes pushing the boundaries of what's possible and celebrate the most death-defying surfing of the season with life-changing rewards.
To catch up on all the action watch all the 2021 nominee submissions then dive deeper and meet the frontrunners from the big wave season.
Watch The 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards Show
Justine Dupont and Kai Lenny win Performer Of The Year, as well as a slew of other hardware at the annual Red Bull Big Wave Awards.
Justine Dupont, Peter Mel, Kai Lenny, Paige Alms, and Sebastian Steudtner Take Wins
There are six women nominated for the prestigious Performer of the Year award at the 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards, here's their stories.
Jackson Dorian e Sky Brown são duas promessas da equipe Billabong.
Vahine, Heimiti and Kohai Fierro not only share a bond of sisterhood but of surfing and a rich South Pacific culture.