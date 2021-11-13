Finals Day Awaits: First-Ever Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro Title Up For Grabs

A massive finals day awaits Semifinalists at the Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro , a Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000-level event, after brilliant performances start weekend action. Jacksonville Beach Pier's southside lineup delivered inconsistent, two-to-three foot waves for competitors and rose to the occasion when given opportunities to shine. Now, only four remain to vie for the first-ever East Coast Super Girl cape.

The Challenger Series threat and current North America No. 4 posted a pair of near-perfect 9's in her Quarterfinal bout.

Alyssa Spencer looked unstoppable after a jaw-dropping Round 3 performance over fellow Californian Autumn Hays with an impressive 14.87 (out of a possible 20) heat total. The sheet-glass conditions in her Round 3 heat held through the Quarterfinals in arguably the heat of the event thus far against Challenger Series threat Kirra Pinkerton. Spencer went on to post two near-perfect 9.00 rides for the event's highest heat total of an 18.00 with a decimating forehand as she looks to back herself up on the QS while chasing Championship Tour (CT) qualification hopes. *Full interview in video above

Caroline Marks looks in phenomenal form toward a second-consecutive Super Girl Surf Pro win - WSL / John Ferguson

Both Caroline Marks and Samantha Sibley took down their Round 2 heats to start the day and the pair of Super Girl Surf Pro victors battled for a spot into the Quarterfinals and Marks showed her world-class capabilities for the win. But, Marks wasn't done for the day and had to take on current CT qualifier Sawyer Lindblad in a stout Quarterfinal matchup.

Lindblad gave her best efforts to track down Marks toward the end of the heat but Marks' 8.33 and 7.33 two-wave score were too much and Marks moves closer to a second Super Girl cape in 2021 as she was met on the beach once more to a plethora of fans.

"All the support down here is so cool and it's just so fun to be back here on the East Coast," expressed Marks. "The waves are super fun and I'm just having a good time. My advice to any of the girls on the beach is the sky's the limit. Do what makes you happy, I love surfing so much and that's what makes me happy. Just shoot for the stars."

The rising star smashed her way to a near-perfect 9.57 and 8.17 in her Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro Round 2 showcase.

The next generation dualed in Round 3 Heat 7 with young phenom Caitlin Simmers, who dropped an event-best, near-perfect 9.57 in Round 2, taking on Bella Kenworthy and the two event threats didn't disappoint. Simmers' excellent 8.33 was the eventual end to Kenworthy's streak despite putting up a fight until the end before Simmers went on to face Ella McCaffray after McCaffray defeated former CT competitor Sage Erickson in their Round bout.

Simmers proved too much for McCaffray's dream run and posted yet another brilliant performance and looks ready for a shot at her second Super Girl cape. *Full interview in video above

The Central Floridian's last-ditch effort was enough for a big win and a Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro finals day appearance.

Florida's own Zoe Benedetto squared off against California's in-form Noah Klappafter Klapp's clutch performance at the end of day one ousted 5X WSL Champion Carissa Moore. A slower heat made the two young women battle over the main peak on offer and Benedetto's hunting under priority paid off until the five-minute mark witnessed multiple lead changes to put the Floridian on the ropes, but she held strong.

Benedetto's buzzer-beater in the Quarterfinals against event standout Chelsea Tuach forwarded the Floridian straight into the Semifinals as she looks for a second-career QS victory. Full interview in video above A 10:30am EDT call will determine a possible 11:00am EDT start for finals day.

Upcoming Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro Semifinal Matchups:

SF 1: Alyssa Spencer (USA) vs. Zoe Benedetto (USA)

SF 2: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Caitlin Simmers (USA)

The event will be broadcast at www.WorldSurfLeague.com and www.SuperGirlPro.com to watch these world-class athletes and more November 13 and 14 beginning at 8:00 A.M. EST.

The Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000 will run November 12 - 14 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.