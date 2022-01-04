News

Meet The Young Women From California Looking To Shake Up The Championship Tour

It was only a QS1000, but in hindsight, the Jack's Surfboards Pro in Huntington Beach back in August might have been a pivotal event in changing the women's surfing landscape.

That event saw 15-year-olds Sawyer Lindblad and Caitlin Simmers fighting out the Final, with another teenager, Alyssa Spencer, making the Semis.

That result helped the three Californians make the 2021 Challenger Series. In the following months they all climbed into CT contention, and potentially shifted the tectonic plates of the established surfing world order. Only Simmers would make the Class of 2022, but rest assured it seems inevitable Spencer and Linblad won't be far behind.

In the first Challenger Series event at the US Open of Surfing Huntington Beach presented by Shiseido, Simmers claimed a huge victory. In winning a major event at such an age, Simmers joined surfers of the caliber of Tyler Wright, Carissa Moore, and Caroline Marks who had all burst on the scene with dramatic victories.

HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 20 : Caitlin Simmers of USA surfing during Round of 32 of the Roxy Pro France on October 20, 2021 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/World Surf League) Caitlin Simmers - WSL / Damien Poullenot

Simmers' Semifinal placing in the Roxy Pro France, all the more impressive given she had been knocked out in Round 1 in Portugal, meant she was near the line coming into Hawaii. She still had to win a few heats at the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger though, and under intense pressure, the Oceanside local got the job done.

Shy and reserved on land, Simmers bursts to life in the water. With a mature style and a rare ability to block out all noise once the singlet goes on, we are looking at a surfer who one day could be in World Titles contention.

San Clemente's Linblad hasn't claimed a win like Simmers but had been no less impressive. In the first Challenger Series event at Huntington, she logged a Quarterfinal finish, defeating CT surfer Macy Callaghan on the way. However, it was in the Roxy Pro France where she put the surfing world on notice.

Treating the running rip bowl waves like her local Trestles lefthander, she logged a succession of the highest heat totals of the event. Powerful, aggressive, and stylish, it took a rampaging Brisa Hennessy to take her down in the Semifinals.

It was a statement performance from the 16-year-old that saw her jump 19 places on the Challenger Series into the all-important top 6. The 4.0 grade point average student may have to juggle school with surfing if she makes the CT, but again she can look to both Moore and Marks as two role models who navigated that path successfully.

Spencer, at 19 and the "veteran" of the trio, hasn't had a breakthrough result of Simmers and Lindblad on the Challenger Series, but has been more consistent.

Having recorded successive 9th place finishes in Huntington and Portugal, she logged Quarterfinal finishes in France and Hawaii. The lack of a win or a runner-up finish on the Challenger Series would eventually cost her a CT place. However once she starts converting those chances on Finals Day, a CT place should come her way.

Either way, it's entirely probable that these three could be getting their teenage kicks on the CT earlier than many, including themselves, anticipated. With all boasting once-in-a-generational talent, strong family support, and a competitive maturity way beyond their years, the established old guard will need to take them seriously. Change is coming, and it's coming quick.

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
- WSL
