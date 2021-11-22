On The Verge: Imaikalani deVault Looks For One More Big Result In Haleiwa

Since Dusty Payne made his debut on the Championship Tour (CT) there hasn't been another Maui, Hawaii, competitor among the world's best full-time. But, that could all change by the time the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger is with Imaikalani deVault all-but-qualified. Currently sitting at No. 4 on the Challenger Series ranks and one final event between him and qualification, the 24-year-old won't leave fate to chance.

We got in touch with deVault ahead of what could be a historic moment for one of Hawaii's talents we've watched develop before us.

WSL: The moment is here. What does this opportunity to properly clinch your spot among the world's best mean to you after years of ups and downs trying to do so?

deVault: Qualifying this year for me would be more than a dream come true. It's cliche to say but it's true. I know that I've wanted to make the CT since I started competing at 6 years old. Also just to come off COVID year of not competing and not really knowing what exactly was going to happen, to get some results and be in the best position I've ever been in to make it, feels pretty surreal.

As Hawaiians growing up, the dream was always to perform in Hawaii to qualify. It would mean the world to perform at home and qualify with the home crowd really rooting for you

Coming down to the proving grounds of Haleiwa, what's something about this wave that makes it what it is and your memories of it?

Haleiwa is just such a tricky spot. It's one of my favorite waves to surf, though I haven't gotten the big results there in the QS events. I'm really looking forward to just competing there again. I have a lot of great memories from Haleiwa as a kid competing, I have a few amateur event wins but we all dream of performing on the big stage. I always think of Maui boy Dusty Payne in 2014 coming into Haleiwa and getting a huge win to eventually lead him to requalifying and just ripping so hard. That's what I want to do.

What's going through your head just days away from the event?

I think mindset's really good. I'm confident that I've done the work to put myself in the position that I'm in and I'm just trusting in myself. I'm more relaxed going in to it even than years prior. I've always imagined being in the scenario of being on the cusp of qualifying coming in to Hawaii, so to be in this position just feels right.

Watch who makes their surge toward CT qualification LIVE for the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger November 26 - December 7.