North America Qualifying Series and Pro Juniors Are Back in 2022

The World Surf League (WSL) North America region announced today the remaining 2021/22 Qualifying Series (QS) events to conclude its season. In addition, the Pro Juniors make their long-awaited return to competition after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 with the region's best 20-and-under competitors set to compete.

"We are so pleased to welcome back our events, as well as introduce new events, in the first few months of 2022," said North America Regional Manager Meg Bernardo. "Despite the challenging year we've all experienced globally, these event licensees have worked hard to ensure confirmation of their events dates. We can't wait to get our season back underway and watch our surfers compete for valuable points in order to secure their respective Challenger Series spots."

The North America Qualifying Series (QS) is set to return to the pristine lineup and backdrop of Morro Bay. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

The 2021/22 season resumes with the return of the men's and women's SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach presented by French Hospital Medical Center QS 1,000, its fifth edition since its inception in 2017, beginning January 27 - 30 at the scenic Pismo Beach pier. Enveloped within the community and pristine cliffside backdrop, this event has become a staple for the central coast alongside the sister event added in 2018 - the SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by French Hospital Medical Center, starting February 24 - 27

SLO CAL's involvement with these now marquee events sets them apart with the likes of Morro Bay's timeless beauty and unwavering local community support.

" ," said SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach Semifinalist and the town's own Braden Jones . " ."

Dominican Republic Hosts Its First-Ever WSL Event

A highly-anticipated addition to the regional tour now includes the men's Cabarete Pro QS 1,000 opening March 3 - 6 at Encuentro Beach, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This new opportunity for competitors sets the foundation for what the future could hold to expand the event in coming years and get Dominican Republic competitors valuable experience among the regional tour's elite.

"The local surf community is immensely stoked about hosting the WSL for the first time ever. It's an honor to have the opportunity to watch elite surfing in our backyard," said Event Producer Brian Mejia. "Cabarete, Puerto Plata, known as ‘Surf and Wind City,' is the capital of watersports here, hosting the World Cup of Kite and Windsurfing in years past. The Dominican Republic hosts more than 6 million tourists a year, making it the most popular tourist destination in the Caribbean. It's been long overdue to expose our waves to world via WSL, placing us on the map as a true surf destination."

The Return of Ron Jon: Quiksilver and Roxy Pro QS 1,000, Pro Juniors

After the biggest wins of their respective careers, there's more on the horizon for both Caity Simmers and Griffin Colapinto.

When events ultimately stopped worldwide, the Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro were the last WSL contests to finish, and now make their return with a women's QS 1,000 to join the men and Pro Juniors on March 9 - 13. This marked two maiden victories with Kei Kobayashi winning his first QS event, and Jabe Swierkocki earning his first-ever WSL victory while Caitlin Simmers defended her event title. Now, Simmers has claimed a spot among the world's best on the Championship Tour (CT) and showed what's possible for young women around the region.

"t's actually never been one of my goals to qualify really young," said Simmers. "I want to really be ready and my surfing to be at a certain level before being on Tour. I've kinda been focused on Hawaii and so when I get home I'll have time to process it all. It's been fun doing the Challenger Series and it's definitely different with a higher level of competition and longer waiting periods, and lots of travel."

Back to Paradise and the Barbados Surf Pro QS 3,000

Every season, Josh Burke is a threat for CT qualification and with home turf advantage coming March with 3,000 points on the line he could be right back in the fight in 2022. - WSL

Finally, the Barbados Surf Pro QS 3,000 will provide one last opportunity to change their Challenger Series qualification fortunes beginning March 23 - 27. This event last ran in 2018 when Soli Bailey, who ultimately qualified for the CT that year, and Leilani McGonagle, who represented her country in the 2020 Olympic Games, claimed massive victories. However, the event changed its venue heading into the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic began and the world-renowned wave of Soup Bowl had to wait for its QS upgrade where it held the Thomo QS in Memory of Bill Thomson QS 1,000 for three years prior.

" ," said reigning Soup Bowl QS victor Josh Burke. " ."

All these events are subject to change due to any unforeseen issues that may arise before their start date.

Current North America Men's Top 10 Rankings:

Taro Watanabe 1,000 points Michael Dunphy 800 points Nat Young 650 points Kade Matson 650 points Chauncey Robinson 500 points Stevie Pittman 500 points Nolan Rapoza 500 points Kei Kobayashi 500 points Joshua Burke 350 points Evan Geiselman 350 points

Current North America Women's Top 6 Rankings