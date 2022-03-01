Surfline Forecast: Plenty Of Swell Anticipated For MEO Pro Portugal

HIGHLIGHTS

Solid NW builds Thu and peaks Fri with strong northerly wind (side/onshore NNW Thu, side to side/offshore N Fri) Slightly smaller, new WNW swell over the weekend and wind should lighten up substantially Several more solid swells possible next week but wind/conditions a wildcard

THURSDAY 3rd: Building from 4-6'+ faces early to 8-10' faces over the afternoon/evening. Strong side to side-onshore wind

SWELL/SURF: On the slower side first thing but new WNW to NW swell will build steadily through the day with overhead to well overhead waves filling in for the afternoon. Strong side to side-onshore wind at Supertubos with more protected and cleaner conditions at Mohle Leste (just smaller surf).

WIND: NNW wind 18-25kts.

FRIDAY 4th: 8-12'+ faces holding through the day. Strong side/offshore wind AM, trending sideshore through the afternoon

SWELL/SURF: Solid, long period NW swell peaks and provides surf all day. Wind remains strong but down a touch from Thursday and likely a better direction.

WIND: N to NNE wind in the morning 18-22kts, shifting N/NNW in the afternoon.

SATURDAY 5th: 6-10' faces. Light onshore S/SW in the morning, possibly going variable in the afternoon

SWELL/SURF: Mix of old NW swell from previous days fading as a new, long period WNW to NW swell builds over the afternoon. Should be overhead all day, with potential for the largest well overhead waves both early and late when each respective swell is strongest.

WIND: Light to moderate onshore S to SW wind in the morning 6-12kts, potentially shifting to light and variable during the afternoon hours. Stay tuned, will depend on the track and location of approaching low pressure.

SUNDAY 6th: 6-10' faces AM, easing to 6-8' faces for the afternoon. Light offshore wind in the morning trending to moderate side or side/offshore in the afternoon

SWELL/SURF: Long period WNW to NW swell currently looks like it will be strongest in the morning before easing over the afternoon. Stay tuned, storm dependent in the next couple days.

WIND: NNE wind 6-10kts in the morning trending N to NNW 8-12kts in the afternoon.

MONDAY 7th: 4-6'+ faces. Weak offshore wind in the morning trends light onshore for the afternoon

SWELL/SURF: Down from the weekend but we could see the surf level off as new WNW swell gradually builds in the afternoon over the old, fading NW swell.

WIND: Weak offshore E wind in the early morning, 5kts or less. Light onshore W wind in the afternoon 5-8kts.

SURF OUTLOOK

The North Atlantic will remain quite active over the next 7-10 days with lots of swell lining up for Portugal. There are no big changes from yesterday on the front end of the event window and we expect to see solid surf with some good windows (and possibly full days) of wind/conditions. The recent trend on the models is for even more surf during the last few days of the event window, although local wind may be problematic.

Thu-Fri We'll see solid, new WNW shifting NW swell fill in over the first couple days of the event window from a storm that has expanded and strengthened significantly in the last 24 hours. While we haven't received extensive satellite passes on the storm yet, those that have come in indicate it's in line with model guidance thus far. We're on track to see the surf build steadily through the day on Thursday, rising from the head high range early to well overhead (and possibly double overhead) by the end of the day.

Friday should see a peak in long period swell/surf as swell direction shifts more to the NW (290-320). Well overhead to double overhead waves (8-12' faces) are likely with occasional larger sets not out of the question. Strong northerly wind is expected for Thu-Fri as high pressure builds in off the coast of Portugal behind a passing low. Current model guidance indicates very strong side to side-onshore NNW to N wind (18-25kts) will develop on Thursday before potentially easing slightly (15-22kts) on Friday and shifting to a more favorable direction (N to possibly NNE in the morning and N in the afternoon). Mohle Leste will likely offer the cleanest conditions - especially on Thursday - but will be smaller than the above sizes.

The Weekend As the above swell fades, confidence is increasing that we'll see a reinforcing WNW to NW swell build in for the weekend. We'll need to refine the exact details in the next couple days but at this point we'll look for a rebuilding trend Saturday afternoon with good size surf into Sunday morning before fading by Sunday afternoon. The storm that will create this swell will be much closer to Portugal and will likely play a role in local conditions over the weekend as the swell arrives. At this point the surf looks like it will be at least a touch smaller than Friday but still solidly overhead.

Conditions remain a question but are very slowly starting to become more clear as we're seeing better agreement between some of our more trusted weather models on the position and track of the storm. Saturday may start off with some onshore wind, although not especially strong. Then as the center of the low potentially moves over Peniche, wind could ease and become pretty light for the afternoon. Favorable wind looks possible on Sunday with light offshore wind in the morning trending moderate side to side-onshore in the afternoon. Stay tuned.

Long Range (week of the 7th) It looks like we'll be in a temporary lull in the action early in the new week (Monday and possibly into Tuesday), although conditions look favorable on Monday and the surf could still be quite rippable. The last few days of the event window could see a series of strong WNW to W swells as a succession of storms move through the North Atlantic and generally toward Portugal. There is a lot of uncertainty on specific size and timing and also whether there will be windows of decent conditions. Lots of swell seems likely but the actual surf quality is a big wildcard this far out. Stay tuned.

Next Update: Wednesday night, March 2nd