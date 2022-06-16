It's ON! Day 5 of the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented By Corona

Your heat picks
Final
G. Colapinto
Griffin Colapinto
9.00 + 8.00
Win By 1
United States
12 waves
9.00
1st wave
8.00
2nd wave
17.00
Total
9.00 + 8.00
Win By 1
F. Toledo
Filipe Toledo
9.57 + 6.43
Needs 7.43
Brazil
7 waves
9.57
1st wave
6.43
2nd wave
16.00
Total
9.57 + 6.43
Needs 7.43
1
0.73
0.37
2
1.43
9.57
3
3.33
5.17
4
9.00
0.30
5
5.27
0.40
6
0.30
0.83
7
0.60
6.43
8
0.83
9
7.00
10
0.20
11
8.00
12
0.33
Griffin Colapinto
Filipe Toledo
