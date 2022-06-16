It's ON! Day 5 of the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented By Corona

Live
Men's Championship Tour

Surf City El Salvador Pro

Presented By Corona
Started 6 days ago
Region: To be determined
Final
G. Colapinto
Griffin Colapinto
9.00 + 8.00
Win By 1
United States
12 waves
9.00
1st wave
8.00
2nd wave
17.00
Total
9.00 + 8.00
Win By 1
F. Toledo
Filipe Toledo
9.57 + 6.43
Needs 7.43
Brazil
7 waves
9.57
1st wave
6.43
2nd wave
16.00
Total
9.57 + 6.43
Needs 7.43
Show all waves Hide all waves
View details
1
0.73
0.37
2
1.43
9.57
3
3.33
5.17
4
9.00
0.30
5
5.27
0.40
6
0.30
0.83
7
0.60
6.43
8
0.83
 
9
7.00
 
10
0.20
 
11
8.00
 
12
0.33
 
Griffin Colapinto
Filipe Toledo
See event results
Opening Round 8 Heats Completed
Elimination Round 8 Heats Completed
Round of 16 8 Heats Completed
Quarterfinals 4 Heats Completed
Semifinals 2 Heats Completed
Final 1 Heat Completed
Final
Griffin Colapinto
17.00
Filipe Toledo
16.00
View details
