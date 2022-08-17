Official Surfline Forecast: Proper Teahupo'o On The Horizon With Sets 2-3 Feet Overhead To Double Overhead Plus At Outerknown Tahiti Pro

Outerknown Tahiti Pro

Updated: Tuesday afternoon the 16th (Local Time)

Event Window: August 11th-21st

Highlights

• Solid SSW swell builds Wed, continues Thurs, then easing over Fri/Sat

• Light/variable wind by Wed PM, then offshore flow shows Thurs-Sun

• Tracking medium size S swell for Sunday the 21st with favorable wind

Strong SSW pulse set to steadily build in Wednesday with long period energy, quickly jumping into double-overhead plus by mid-day.

WEDNESDAY 17th: 6-10' faces in AM, increasing to 10-12'+ by the PM, occasional bigger waves late. Light/variable wind by the PM.

SWELL: Solid SSW swell (215-195°) steadily builds in through the day and peaks at night. Surf starts out a little slow at dawn and funky in the AM, but then watch Teahupo'o to quickly come to life in proper form with double overhead+ sets rising up over the morning and into the afternoon. Occasional waves will push near or at triple overhead -- strongest late in the day. Consistency is expected to trend up through the day as well with the rising swell, along with the surf gradually becoming more groomed through the day. And conditions will gradually get better.

WIND: The morning is looking to start out with light+ to moderate onshore SW wind, along with cloudy skies and likely rain showers scattered throughout the region. Wind then decrease over the morning and becomes light/variable by midday and into the afternoon (if not sooner). Conditions trending glassy, especially by the evening. Weather continues to be hit-or-miss, but should break up a little over the day.

TIDE: 0.7' low at 9:11am, 1.2' high at 3:42pm

THURSDAY 18th: 10-15' faces in AM, easing to 10-12'+ in PM. Offshore wind.

SWELL: SSW swell holds fairly steady through the day with sets in the double to triple overhead zone, slight ease over the afternoon. Consistency a little above average. Overall, this is the best day in the forecast.

WIND: Moderate offshore NE-ENE wind all day, weather should clear-up for the most part.

TIDE: 0.8' low at 9:31am, 1.1' high at 4:20pm

FRIDAY 19th: 6-10' faces in AM, easing to 5-8' in PM. Offshore wind.

SWELL: The SSW swell continues to slowly fade. Strongest in the morning with the bigger sets still reaching up to double overhead. Surf simmers further into the afternoon but still offers overhead sets. Consistency fair.

WIND: Moderate+ offshore ENE trade winds.

TIDE: Slack tide throughout the day around the 1' mark

SATURDAY 20th: 5-7' faces in AM, easing to 4-6' in PM. Offshore wind.

SWELL: Leftovers of old/easing SSW swell, providing head high to overhead sets. Occasional lulls.

WIND: Offshore ENE wind.

TIDE: Slack tide throughout the day around the 1' mark

SUNDAY 21st: 4-6' faces in AM increasing to 6-8' in PM. Offshore wind.

SWELL: Watching for a possible new S swell to move in with head-overhead sets.

WIND: Offshore ENE wind.

TIDE: 1.2' high at 11:19am, 0.8' low at 5:12pm

OUTLOOK

A trough of low pressure has recently developed over the region, which has led to a tricky setup of variable winds/conditions for today and Wednesday, as well as scattered rain showers. Onshore southwesterly wind is looking to kick up tonight and continue into Wednesday morning. However, this wind is expected to back off over Wednesday morning, eventually becoming light/variable by the afternoon, if not sooner. Watch for things to glass off later Wednesday, lining up with rising surf.

As we have been forecasting for over a week, a solid pulse is now imminent for mid-week. Watch for Teahupo'o to finally come to life over Wed/Thurs as the new longer period swell moves in. This swell will deliver proper sets that step into the realm of double to occasional triple overhead. At this point, the back-half of Wednesday and all of Thursday are setting up to be the best of it especially Wednesday evening and Thursday. However, Friday should be a good day too - smaller/easing surf by then, but still well overhead sets and clean.

After that, the surf dwindles further into Saturday, but still contestable and clean. Then a new shot of straight south swell is aiming to move in on the last day of the event window, Sunday the 21st.

Next Update: By Wednesday evening the 17th