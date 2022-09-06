Official Surfline Forecast: Solid Southern Hemi Swell Will Hit Trestles 8th-10th

Brief Overview

• Nice run of SSW Southern Hemi swells the 8th-10th

• Modest Hurricane Kay swell Fri, larger surf possible Sat

• Smaller but still very contestable S/SW swell mix 13th-16th

Hurricane Kay Likely To Remain On The Edge Of The Lower Trestles Swell Window, Will Affect Wind.

THURSDAY 8th: 4-6'+ faces. Light AM wind trends light+ onshore in the afternoon.

SWELL/SURF: Mixed Southern Hemisphere SSW swell (older swell that peaked Wed) and new SSW swell slowly building. SE swell from Hurricane Kay to build late but small.

WIND: Light/variable to light offshore wind in the early morning, trending light onshore by later morning. Light+ onshore W wind for the afternoon for a light bump.

FRIDAY 9th: 4-6'+ faces, largest sets to 7'. Light AM wind - could trend E to SE over the PM

SWELL/SURF: Mixed Southern Hemisphere SSW swell building to an afternoon peak. Modest, mid to longer period SE swell from Hurricane Kay mixes in.

WIND: Uncertainty continues on the exact details for speed and direction, but favorable morning wind is probable. Early morning should be light/variable to light offshore. Afternoon wind could become breezier E to SE (the former much better than the latter). Stay tuned. Very hot weather possible.

SATURDAY 10th: Potential for 5-8'+ faces. Light/variable to light offshore AM wind

SWELL/SURF: Shorter to mid period SSE-S swell from Hurricane Kay may increase and become dominant while older SSW Southern Hemisphere swell slowly eases. While there is potential for larger and more consistent surf than previous days, the quality may not be as good - peakier and more broken up off the shorter period energy. Stay tuned.

WIND: Light/variable to light offshore wind in the morning should turn light onshore for the afternoon from the W for light bump. Rain possible.

SUNDAY 11th: Fading 4-6' faces, some larger sets still possible in AM. Light wind in AM

SWELL/SURF: Shorter period S swell and longer period SSW swell will likely be fading, with the short period S swell dominant. Peaky and broken up but rippable.

WIND: Light/variable to light offshore wind in the morning trends light onshore for the afternoon. Rain possible.

MONDAY 12th: Smaller 3-5' faces. Light AM wind trends moderate+ onshore for the PM

SWELL/SURF: Southerly swell mix continues, with a decreasing trend expected. Still fun but down from previous days.

WIND: Light morning wind again but potential for stronger onshores from the WNW in the afternoon for more bump. Stay tuned.

Swell/Surf Outlook

The second half of the week and the weekend remains a very dynamic forecast with surf, wind and weather impacts from Tropical Cyclone Kay likely. The largest surf of the event window is expected during the first couple days of the event, but decent surf remains on the radar for the last few days of the window as well.

First, we have overlapping SSW Southern Hemisphere swells that are confirmed and on the way. The first is building today and will be strongest late today and Wednesday before easing on Thursday. The second builds slowly on Thursday and eventually peaks on Friday afternoon before easing on Saturday.

While not large, these long period swells will set up good quality surf at Lowers, running from shoulder high to a touch overhead on their own Thursday through Saturday. The biggest and most consistent periods should be Thursday morning and Friday afternoon - with the larger sets running 1-2' overhead (6-7' faces).

Confidence is slowly growing on precise surf impacts from Hurricane Kay. We should see some small, extreme angled SE swell late Thursday and Friday that will be generated by Kay in the next 24-30 hours. Kay will be tracking right along the Lowers swell window during that time and while much of its wind will be shadowed by Central Baja, a small portion of wind and swell should be able to make it in. We don't anticipate much size from Kay on its own Friday but should help a little bit with surf consistency.

Larger surf is possible on Saturday. This would be set up once Kay clears the Central Baja swell shadow on Friday and is only a few hundred miles to the south of us. It's likely to be a quickly weakening Tropical Storm at that point, so the resulting swell would be shorter period (9-11 seconds) and create peakier, more broken up surf at Lowers. This isn't bad, necessarily, but also wouldn't be the classic walls we're used to. If we get favorable wind, overall quality looks better on Thursday and Friday in my opinion, although the surf will potentially be smaller and less consistent.

Kay is also expected to impact our wind and weather for the end of the week and through the weekend. The circulation of the weakening - or possibly remnant - tropical cyclone could set up offshore easterly wind on Friday but we'll now need to monitor the potential for onshore SE wind to develop as well, especially through the afternoon. For the weekend it currently looks like we'd trend to light morning wind - either light/variable or light offshore - with light onshores for the afternoon.

Finally, there is a chance of rain over the weekend, along with isolated thunderstorms at the coast. Stay tuned, we'll continue to slowly refine all the details and impacts from Kay in the next couple days.

Going further out, decreasing surf from a southerly swell mix is currently expected Sunday the 11th and Monday the 12th.

Our next round of long period SW swell will slowly build on the 13th and looks strongest on the 14th-15th. We may see some lingering S swell all the way through mid next week as well. This looks a notch or two smaller than the SSW Southern Hemi swell the 8th-9th (regardless of what we get from Kay). Stay tuned, we'll keep an eye on it.

Next Update: Wednesday early evening (local time)