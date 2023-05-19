- WSL
News

You Could Win A Wave At The Surf Ranch Pro. Here's How…

Yes, you read that title correctly. In mere days, you could be surfing the flawless, barreling, 700-yard waves at Surf Ranch just like Kelly Slater, Carissa Moore, and Gabriel Medina. The upcoming Surf Ranch Pro presented by 805 Beer is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to surf fans. At the end of the competition, two lucky winners, one from General Admission and one from VIP, will be selected at random for a bucket list surfing experience. The winners will each get to surf one left and one right all to themselves. All ticket holders will be entered with a chance to win a wave (for alternative methods of entry see Official Rules below). Just make sure to be there Sunday, May 28 at 12pm when the drawing is held. The Surf Ranch Pro runs next weekend, May 27-28.

Buy Tickets Now on surfranchpro.com.

Full Official Rules here.

News

- WSL
Isabella Nichols Draws Upon Her CT Form, Maintains Momentum Towards Requalification

Former CTer Isabella Nichols manages Narrabeen against qualifying series standout Kobie Enright to etch her name into Finals Day matchups

1:44
- WSL
Alyssa Spencer Sparks Her Qualification Run With Quarterfinals Appearance

One of the promising CT hopefuls Alyssa Spencer delivered a decimating display to earn a Finals Day spot in the Australian leg finale.

1:16
- WSL
Sally Fitzgibbons' Charge Toward Requalification Yields Back-To-Back Finals Day Appearances

The former CT veteran flexed her experienced over North America's wildcard Ella McCaffray in a clash of old school vs. new as Fitzgibbons

1:56
- WSL
Morgan Cibilic Reignites Narrabeen Magic, Goes Excellent To Enter Bracket Stage

Former venue finalist Morgan Ciblic returned to his connection with Narrabeen to post the best performance in the Round of 32 to storm into

2:13
- WSL
Jacob Willcox Becoming A True Threat At Narrabeen, Notches Another Australian Finals Day

Perennial CT qualification threat Jacob Wilcox brings his world-class backhand to heavy sections at Narrabeen to find his way into

1:21

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download