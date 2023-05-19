You Could Win A Wave At The Surf Ranch Pro. Here's How…

Yes, you read that title correctly. In mere days, you could be surfing the flawless, barreling, 700-yard waves at Surf Ranch just like Kelly Slater, Carissa Moore, and Gabriel Medina. The upcoming Surf Ranch Pro presented by 805 Beer is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to surf fans. At the end of the competition, two lucky winners, one from General Admission and one from VIP, will be selected at random for a bucket list surfing experience. The winners will each get to surf one left and one right all to themselves. All ticket holders will be entered with a chance to win a wave (for alternative methods of entry see Official Rules below). Just make sure to be there Sunday, May 28 at 12pm when the drawing is held. The Surf Ranch Pro runs next weekend, May 27-28.

Buy Tickets Now on surfranchpro.com.

Full Official Rules here.