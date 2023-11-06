U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro: Who's In?

The long-standing Super Girl Pro series moved its women's empowerment momentum from the West Coast to the East Coast in 2021 and landed in surf-rich community of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro, a North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui co-sanctioned Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000, welcomes back some of the respective regions' heavy-hitters alongside a plethora of rising talents looking to make their mark.

From former Super Girl Pro victor Samantha Sibley to former Championship Tour (CT) elite, Chelsea Tuach, Jacksonville Beach is in for more professional surfing history with a new East Coast victor waiting to be crowned.

The San Clemente, California competitor put it all together and blitzed through competition all the way to her best result so far in her young career.

After showcasing to the world glimpses of her potential, 2023 Challenger Series standout Bella Kenworthy is back looking for more after her 2022 runner-up finish here in Jax Beach. The 16-year-old eyes down a second East Coast win after taking her maiden QS, and Pro Junior, win in Cocoa Beach, Florida earlier this year. Kenworthy currently sits at No. 4 on the North America QS rankings nearing the halfway mark and will try to build upon that with 3,000 points on the line.

The Kauai, Hawaii, competitor earned her first-ever QS win at Ala Moana Bowls over a formidable field with a 7.50 in the final minutes.

Current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Keala Tomoda-Bannert has stormed through this season thus far, not missing a Finals Day of the 2023/2024 year. Kauai's own, Tomoda-Bannert, earned her maiden QS victory near home at Ala Moana Bowls before a Semifinal finish in Oceanside and a recent runner-up at Sunset Beach. Now, Tomoda-Bannert looks to keep that momentum moving to the East Coast and continue her surge through the season.

With a win on both coasts already to her name, Zoe Benedetto earned her second win on the East Coast at Virginia Beach over an in-form Talia Swindal. Now, Benedetto looks to capitalize on repeating her 2019 win at the WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico.

One of Florida's shining contenders, Zoe Benedetto, is back in familiar waters just hours from her home and looking for more East Coast success. Benedetto nearly clinched a sweep of the East Coast leg after winning in Virginia Beach and earning runner-up in the Outer Banks, and now has her eyes set on a fourth QS win - and maiden Super Girl victory. The Floridian put on a showcase to close out the 2023 Challenger Series and prove she's one to watch in coming years.

The reigning event victor Chelsea Tuach posted a 9.17 on a Soup Bowl gem for the event's best performance so far.

Former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Chelsea Tuach enters the Jacksonville Beach Pier arena looking for more after a Quarterfinal finish in 2022. Barbados' most prolific competitor within the last decade, Tuach has earned wins across the globe from Spain to her home island at the renowned Soup Bowl, but still looks for a maiden QS win on the East Coast to add to her career.

The North Shore, Oahu standout laid waste to the Jacksonville Beach Pier lineup in her Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro and kept that momentum alive into the Round of 32. Now, Jones Wong, Puamakamae DeSoto, and Erin Brooks are all that remains of Hawaii/Tahiti Nui contingent.

The reigning Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS Regional victor, Moana Jones Wong, returns after a Semifinal result in 2022 and looks to bring Hawaii its first Super Girl Surf Pro cape since Carissa Moore in 2018. Jones Wong currently sits at No. 6 on the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui rankings after an equal ninth-place finish in Sunset Beach and looks to gain ground among her fellow contenders.

14-year-old Lanea Mons has her first full QS season underway and is starting to figure out the process from some of her CT-bound contingent and more. Jacksonville Beach's own Mons now prepares for the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro beginning November 10 - 12.

Jacksonville Beach's own Lanea Mons is right at home and ready to perform after earning her first-ever QS Final earlier this season in the Outer Banks. Mons, 14, represents part of the surge of rising threats in the North America region, leading the front of what the standard will be in coming years.

The U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro will begin November 10 - 12. Watch LIVE beginning November 11 - 12 at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL Youtube channel.

For more information on the event, please visit www.SuperGirlJax.com