Rising Contenders Make Their Opening Statements at BTMI Barbados Surf Pro presented by Diamonds International

The World Surf League (WSL) North America's BTMI Barbados Surf Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 5,000, and Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Loving Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International kicked off with marquee action unfolding in three-to-four foot wind swell at the famed Soup Bowl. Men's QS Round of 112 and 96, Heats 1 - 13, took center stage with emerging talents stealing the show among proven regional elite. Women's QS, alongside men's and women's junior competition was called OFF for the day.

The reigning North America Regional Pro Junior victor Reed Platenius found his form for a solid 7.67 to turn the heat in the dying minutes. Platenius now prepares for the Round of 64.

Reigning North America Regional Pro Victor Platenius Finds His Form

A Round of 96 battle ensued with local entry Lewis St John stepping up against reigning North America Regional Pro Junior victor Reed Platenius, Jacob Szekely, and Hudson Saunders. St. John's 7.10 pushed him to an advancing position behind Szekely, who held a slim lead, before a final exchange in the dying moments pushed St. John to first-place and Platenius' decimating backhand garnered a 7.67 to overtake the lead when the dust settled with St. John advancing into Round of 64.

"That was a nerve-racking heat and I feel like I made a couple of priority mistakes and kind of just got lucky at the end when that wave came," said Platenius. "It was the best looking wave of the heat and I just surfed it how I've been surfing the last week. It's been a tough year so that one feels good. It's so sick being here, it's such a good vibe and even people who didn't surf today still came down so it's great."

The explosive tendencies of Hayden Rodgers began to surface with a 14.30 heat total seal the best performance of opening day at Soup Bowl and move into the Round of 64.

California Standouts Rodgers, Cohn, and Coffey Deliver in Debuts

Adding his name to a big day of competition, Hayden Rodgers (USA) utilized his backhand variety for a day's best 14.30 (out of a possible 20) heat total in the Round of 96, Heat 12. Rodgers' ability to adapt and be patient proved the difference as a dominant showing, posting a 7.17 and 7.13, sent him straight to the Round of 64.

"It feels good and I just tried to keep it pretty simple out there," said Rogers. "I just wanted to sit in my lineup and ride waves that looked like they had a good double up. It worked out so I'm stoked."

Parker Cohn continues to show his lethality in the jersey, posting an opening day's best 13.57 heat total to move into the Round of 64.

Californians returned to Soup Bowl in force with Parker Cohn delivering a stunning debut, posting opening day's best heat total of a 13.57 (out of a possible 20). Cohn's forehand attack was relentless, linking multiple, critical sections together for a 7.07 and 6.50 to back it up. Now, Cohn prepares for the top seeds in the Round of 64.

"I'm stoked to be in Barbados, when you can go from one side of the island to the other and find waves all over the place it's really fun," said Cohn. "I got really lucky some waves came in the beginning otherwise it would've been pretty nerve-racking to site with priority for the majority of that heat. It's great when the game plan works."

Santa Cruz, California's danger man Sam Coffey surged in his return to Soup Bowl and posted a 13.00 heat total for his appearance in the top-seeded Round of 64.

One of North America's perennial standouts, Sam Coffey, finished with a Quarterfinal appearance at this event in 2023 and began his surge once again in dynamic form. Coffey utilized both his forehand and backhand attack to accrue a 13.00 heat total move into the top-seeded Round of 64. The Santa Cruz, California, competitor was a standout during a recent swell leading into competition and carried that confidence into his debut.

"It was fun, a little bit smaller than the last few days but I'm stoked to make that first heat," said Coffey. "Last year I finally figured out how to surf this wave, it's really hard, but there's no pressure here and just want to go out there and have fun. If I can go as far as the Quarters again or a Final I'll be happy."

One of Costa Rica's proven, emerging talents Tosh Talbot posted a solid 12.40 to earn a big heat win alongside fellow Costa Rican Tomas King advancing to the Round of 64.

Talbot Leads Early Costa Rican Charge

A pack of Costa Rican competitors made their moves early and Tosh Talbot led their charge with a solid debut showing. Talbot's forehand power garnered a 12.40 heat total as fellow compatriot Tomas King posted a 7.50 to find his way into the Round of 64 alongside Talbot. Plus, Alberto Muñoz advancing position pushed the Costa Rica surge forward on opening day.

"It's great to be back here in Barbados, this is my third time doing the QS here and every time I'm here I love it," said Talbot. "I was in fourth priority and before the heat I told myself I'd sit wide or on the inside and lucked into that wave. We'll see what they run tomorrow but I'll just rest, eat, and stay hydrated to feel good."

Cassity Continues to Impress in First WSL Events

One of the newest faces in the North America QS and Pro Junior events is Lucas Cassity and he continues to show he's here to stay. A Final showing in his first-ever Pro Junior event at Pismo Beach showed a glimpse into what he may be capable of and earned two heat wins in his first-ever appearance at Soup Bowl in today's proceedings.

"I wasn't sure if I should go on that wave and then I saw the double up and there was still some time so I knew it wouldn't be a big error if it wasn't a good wave," said Cassity. "But, it stood up on the end and I'm super happy. I bettered my result from the last QS so I'm already super grateful."

Also earning Round of 96 wins to earn their way into the top-seeded Round of 64, Lucas Cassity, Quaid Fahrion, Kyan Yang, Lukas Skinner, Juan Gerena Martinez, Max Beach, Will Deane,

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. EDT to determine a possible 8:00 a.m. EDT start.

Watch LIVE

The BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Loving Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International holds a competition window that opens March 18 through 24. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast live at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL YouTube channel.