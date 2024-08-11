Uniting Community, Culture, and Environmental Stewardship

Huntington Beach, cherished as Lukup by the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians/Acjachemen Nation and Lukupangma by the Gabrielino-Tongva people, stands as a testament to the enduring relationship between humans and the coastal environment. This year, the World Surf League (WSL) celebrated this profound connection through the 2024 Lexus US Open of Surfing presented by Pacifico, reinforcing the bond between community, culture, and conservation. As we celebrate the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on August 9th, this event serves as a timely reminder of the importance of honoring and protecting Indigenous heritage and natural environments.

The event commenced with a moving blessing ceremony led by Acjachemen tribal elders Chairwoman Heidi Lucero and Adelia Sandoval. Joined by Robin Cruze, Debra Cruze, Tony Lobo, Ellen Sue Schneider, and Mariah Doyle Sandoval, they shared traditions that underscored the sacredness of the land and sea. This ceremony was not just an opening act but a heartfelt invocation, reminding all attendees of their shared responsibility to protect and honor the coastline.

The event commenced with a moving blessing ceremony led by Acjachemen tribal elders. - WSL / Tommy Pierucki

Amid the vibrant atmosphere of the US Open, actress and activist Nina Dobrev's presence brought a touch of star power to the WSL One Ocean and SHISEIDO Blue Project Beach Cleanup. Volunteers, inspired by her commitment, combed the sands alongside WILDCOAST, removing debris and fostering a deeper connection to the ocean. This cleanup was more than a simple act of picking up trash; it was a collective stand against the pollution that threatens marine life and the beauty of our beaches.

Nina Dobrev joining surfers and volunteers on a beach cleanup. - WSL / Tommy Pierucki

"This whole operation is so inspiring and amazing… It takes every single person to do their part to make a bigger difference throughout the world." - Nina Dobrev, Actress and Activist

"WILDCOAST is so grateful to WSL One Ocean and Shiseido Blue Project for their partnership and for the opportunity to engage the community about important environmental issues like marine debris. Let's all work together to keep plastic out of the ocean and protect the wildlife that lives there." Anne Middleton, Associate Director, WILDCOAST

Volunteers join a beach cleanup lead by the WILDCOAST team with support from Sustainable Ocean Alliance youth leaders, solutionists, and ecopreneurs. - WSL / Tommy Pierucki

The spirit of collaboration continued with a second beach cleanup led by Surfrider Foundation and SHISEIDO. Surfers, community members, and volunteers came together once more, their efforts echoing the belief that protecting our beaches requires ongoing dedication and unity. The cleanup was a vivid reminder of the impact each person can have, transforming small actions into significant environmental progress. In a new endeavor, the Surfrider North Orange County Chapter, a WSL PURE grantee, spearheaded an off-site cleanup at the Santa Ana River watershed. This initiative, amplified by WSL PURE funding, highlighted the intricate connections between inland water sources and the ocean, addressing pollution at its roots. Volunteers worked tirelessly, their efforts symbolizing a broader commitment to ecological health and the understanding that every waterway contributes to the overall wellbeing of the marine environment.

"[I'm] really excited to partner with the World Surf League this year and for the North OC Chapter to get a grant from WSL PURE. [That support] enables us to do these cleanups and we use all the data we collect to drive policy solutions… we couldn't do this work without our volunteers, our local chapter, and of course the support of the World Surf League." - Zachary Plopper, Senior Environmental Director, Surfrider Foundation

Volunteers gather under the Surfrdier Foundation tent during a river cleanup effort. - WSL / Tommy Pierucki

The commitment to marine restoration was further exemplified through the oyster restoration project with Orange County Coastkeeper. Volunteers constructed habitats for the Olympia oysters, a native species essential for water filtration and shoreline stability. This project was a beacon of hope, illustrating how dedicated efforts can rejuvenate ecosystems and promote biodiversity. The sight of new oyster beds forming was a powerful image of restoration and renewal.

"We're incredibly grateful to Shiseido, WSL and WSL One Ocean for their unwavering support in our native oyster restoration efforts and we're thrilled to be activating together at the Lexus US Open of Surfing again this year," said Kaysha Kenney, Marine Restoration Director at Orange County Coastkeeper. "This partnership is essential to our mission of restoring Olympia oysters, California's only native oyster species, which play a crucial role in strengthening our coastal ecosystems. These remarkable creatures improve water quality, provide habitat for marine life, and contribute to coastal resilience. Thanks to the dedication of surfers and volunteers, who are constructing shell strings for larval Olympia oysters to settle on, we're making a lasting positive impact on the health of our one ocean."

Volunteers gather under the Orange County Coastkeeper tent for the oyster restoration effort. - WSL / Tommy Pierucki

The involvement of surfers Sage Erickson, Eli Hanneman, and Jett Schilling brought an inspiring dimension to the activations. Their passion for the ocean was palpable, showcasing how the surfing community can champion environmental stewardship. Their participation underscored a unified message: the health of the ocean is intrinsically linked to the sport they love, and preserving it is a shared duty. Amplifying these efforts, our renewed partnership with the Sustainable Ocean Alliance brought an added layer of support and visibility. CEO Daniela Fernandez and her team joined us, emphasizing the strength found in unity and demonstrating how collective actions can drive significant change and elevate the impact of conservation initiatives.

"I'm proud of all of the organizations coming together today, united under one cause. We are all here to protect and restore the health of our ocean… It's going to take all of us!" - Daniela Fernandez, CEO and Founder, Sustainable Ocean Alliance

The Sustainable Ocean Alliance team, alongside youth leaders, solutionists, and ecopreneurs support local impact projects throughout the Lexus US Open of Surfing. - WSL / Tommy Pierucki

The 2024 Lexus US Open of Surfing presented by Pacifico was more than a surf competition; it was a convergence of cultural reverence, environmental action, and community spirit. Through WSL One Ocean, the event highlighted the transformative power of partnerships and the surf community's unwavering dedication to protecting our precious marine environments. It was a celebration of unity and a call to action, inspiring all who attended to join in the ongoing journey of ocean conservation.

