- WSL / Izumo
NewsAustralia/OceaniaKei Kobayashi

Anon Matsuoka and Kei Kobayashi Win 2024 whitebuffalo OMAEZAKI Pro

Today, Anon Matsuoka (JPN) and Kei Kobayashi (USA) won the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) whitebuffalo OMAEZAKI Pro QS 3000. Omaezaki Long Beach delivered clean, two-to-three foot peaks for the final eight surfers to battle it out for the victories and all-important QS rankings points.

Anon Matsuoka Anon Matsuoka - WSL / Izumo

The Finals for both men and women featured classic goofy-foot versus regular-foot clashes, with Matsuoka taking one for the goofy's over Mirai Ikeda (JPN) and regular-footed Kobayashi defeating Yuma Nagasawa (JPN). It was the third QS win for both Matsuoka and Kobayashi in their careers.

Appearing in her first QS of the season, Anon Matsuoka (JPN) took control of the Final from the first wave, posting the highest score of the heat, a 5.75 (out of a possible 10), right off the bat. The 18 year-old current Challenger Series (CS) competitor stayed highly active to catch 12 waves total, earning her back-up score of a 4.50 on her eleventh ride. Matsuoka utilized her strong forehand and favored backhand to aggressively attack both sides of the peak. By contrast, Mirai Ikeda (JPN) rode half as many waves and was unable to break out of the 3-point range.

"It's been a long time since I last competed in Japan," Matsuoka said. "I'm really happy to have won. I started out with the 5 and the 4, but I kept surfing to try to improve my backup while I was under priority, and also to get in rhythm. It was an exciting event and I was pretty nervous throughout the day, but thanks to my amazing family and the people who came to support me I was able to catch good waves and surf well, which was great."

Anon Matsuoka Anon Matsuoka - WSL / Izumo

Ikeda placed runner-up in Omaezaki for the second year in a row to further extend her already strong lead in the Asia QS rankings. Fresh from a victory in the ASF Asian Surfing Championships in the Maldives, the 16-year-old made it two Finals from three events so far on this season's Asia region QS, having previously won the 2024 Krui Pro QS 5000.

The men's Final opened with a split peak, with the advantage going to Yuma Nagasawa (JPN) over Kei Kobayashi (USA). Nagasawa's three forehand blasts on the left earned him his highest score of the heat, a 5.50. Kobayashi immediately switched positioning to the left, picking up a 6.50 and 4.50 in quick succession, and stayed incredibly busy to catch a total of 16 waves. His last wave slightly improved his scoreline, with a 4.90 increasing his two-wave total to 11.40 (out of a possible 20). Nagasawa played the patient game, only catching two waves total, his second a 3.80, leaving 25-year-old Kobayashi to claim the biggest win of his career so far. The San Clemente, California local, who also holds Japanese citizenship, was thrilled to return to the top of the podium.

"I'm just so stoked," Kobayashi said. "Japan is such a rad place. This is a big win for me, overcoming injuries is super hard to do. It's been a long time since I've won a QS and to do it in a 3000 is super big and I'm super grateful. Thank you everyone for all the support."

Kei Kobayashi Kei Kobayashi - WSL / Izumo

It was also the best result of Nagasawa's short career. The 18-year-old appeared in his first Final at the QS level, though he had previously won the 2023 Tokunoshima Town Pro Junior, which gave him the opportunity to compete in the SAMBAZON World Junior Championships in California in January.

The Japan leg of the Asia region QS season will continue with the IBK Miyazaki Pro Presented by RASH QS 3000 and the IBK Miyazaki Pro Junior Presented by RASH, which both hold a waiting period of September 11-14, 2024 and offer valuable points for surfers from throughout Asia as they seek to qualify for the CS and the World Junior Championships.

Kei Kobayashi Kei Kobayashi - WSL / Izumo

Kei Kobayashi

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Andrew Nichols
Bella Kenworthy and Owen Moss Sweep Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro

Kenworthy Notches Historic Double Double, Back-to-Back Wins, Moss Claims Maiden WSL Wins in Sweeping Fashion, Plus Slawson, McCaffray,

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Andrew Nichols
Wheeler Hasburgh Wins 2024 Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro

Hasburgh's Dream Run in Dominican Republic Delivers Maiden WSL Win, Watanabe Fights to the End, Earns Runner-up and Moves to No. 2, Plus

- WSL / RunAmuck Photography
Kei Kobayashi Reignites Competitive Spark, Goes Excellent At SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach

The former SLO CAL Open Morro Bay victor Kei Kobayashi looks to one of the first to sweep the SLO CAL series and posted a 15.33 heat total,

2:13
- WSL / Kurt Steinmetz
Andrew Nichols
Bella Kenworthy, Jett Schilling, and Reed Platenius Win 2023 Ron Jon Quiksilver and ROXY Pro, Pro Junior

Kenworthy earns breakthrough, maiden WSL victory in both QS and Pro Junior, Schilling's redemption year gives way to QS win,

- WSL / Kenneth Morris
Andrew Nichols
Vans US Open of Surfing: Challenger Contenders Take Over Opening Day

Opening day in Huntington Beach witnessed Southern Californians and Challenger Series threats dismantle tough conditions.

Australia/Oceania

- WSL / Ethan Smith
Dane Henry and Tayla Green Win 2024 Skullcandy Pro Junior at Lennox Head

Dane Henry Earns Perfect-10 Point Ride On Way to Victory as Tayla Green Overcomes Sister Stella in Women's Final with Stella Green and Ben

- WSL / Ethan Smith
Skullcandy Pro Junior Presented by O'Neill Pro Junior Event Makes Triumphant Return in 2024

Australia and New Zealand's Best Junior Surfers Descend on Lennox Head For Iconic Event as the Stage Set For Finals Day After Three Massive

- WSL / Ethan Smith
Pro Junior Edges Closer To Finals At Skullcandy Oz Grom Open Pres. By O'Neill

- WSL / Ethan Smith
Australia's Best Up-And-Coming Junior Surfers Make Light Work Of Challenging Surf At Lennox Head

Pro Junior Divisions Take Over Lennox Head.

- WSL / Tim Hain
Kana Nakashio And Made Ariyana Claim Win The 2024 Nias Pro Junior Event

Sumomo Sato and Made Mahendra Finish Runners-Up as Lagundri Bay Serves Up Fun Surf For The Last Day of Competition.

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download