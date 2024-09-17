Native Habitat Restoration at Trestles Bridges Surfers, Tribes, and State Parks with the Sea + Soil Collective

It's the day before the 2024 World Surfing Champions are crowned, but on this day, the picturesque Trestles area is more than just a surfing hotspot; it is a vibrant ecosystem where environmental stewardship, cultural heritage, and community collaboration converge.

Just north of Lower Trestles, the site of the Lexus Pro WSL Finals, Acjachemen Chairwoman, Heidi Lucero, and Payómkawichum culture bearer, Alexis Munoa Dyer, can be heard laughing and chatting as they share an artisan practice passed down since time immemorial. Dozens of volunteers are seen dragging burlap sacks bursting with plant debris and buckets full of trash. The day before hundreds of spectators gather to watch the top 10 surfers in the world compete, these local wave riders have joined in the spirit of environmental reciprocity and cultural appreciation. Hosted by WSL PURE grantee, Sea + Soil Collective, the intention of this grassroots ecosystem restoration initiative is the same as all of their gatherings: to return to the roots of surfing, an Indigenous practice birthed from First People's efficient systems of living in harmony with our environment, and to cultivate a movement of Earth stewardship within the global surf community. Today, they'll get closer to their goal of planting 3,500 native species in Southern California by 2025, by first clearing the San Mateo river mouth of invasive mustard, castor bean, and sea rocket.

Volunteers are seen harvesting tule in preparation for open basket weaving led by Acjachemen Nation and Payómkawichum Nation leaders. - WSL / Pat Nolan

Lex Weinstein, Founder and Community Organizer of Sea + Soil Collective leading the volunteers in a grounding activity in preparation for the habitat restoration project. - WSL / Pat Nolan

Alexis Munoa Dyer, Payómkawichum culture bearer, teaching volunteers techniques necessary to weave with the harvested tule. - WSL / Pat Nolan

The event begins with an opening song and greeting from Adelia Sandoval and Heidi Lucero, while Sea + Soil Founder, Lex Weinstein, grounds volunteers and helps split them into groups. Those who feel the call for slower, more mindful work gather at the weaving tent, while others eager to engage in more physically demanding tasks head into the thickets, where sprawling sea rocket have taken root in the fragile coastal habitat.

California State Parks Associate State Archaeologist and Tribal Liaison, Joe Fayer, and Senior Environmental Scientist, Riley Pratt, lead the volunteers, including WSL Championship Tour surfer Cole Houshmand, through the proper removal techniques, educating them on the critical role these restoration efforts play in preserving the local ecosystem. They work side-by-side with community members, guiding them through the patches of invasive plants and highlighting how this removal will allow native species like coastal sagebrush and toyon to reclaim their space. "Sea rocket is part of a small subset of non-native plants that, if left to their own devices, could really take over and lower the native biodiversity overall," says Riley Pratt. "So those are the subset of plants that we focus on as resource managers to try to maintain the environmental quality of any habitat."

WSL CT surfer Cole Houshmand participating in the habitat restoration project by removing invasive sea rocket. - WSL / Pat Nolan

Volunteers seen scanning the shore for invasive sea rocket. - WSL / Pat Nolan

Volunteers, including Joni Wold, Lead Ecological Farmer and Garden Educator at Sea + Soil Collective (right), seen removing invasive sea rocket. - WSL / Pat Nolan

The weaving area, led by Heidi Lucero, Acjachemen Chairwoman, offers a quieter yet equally meaningful activity. Volunteers sit together, weaving baskets from tule, a reed native to the wetlands surrounding Trestles. The tule had been carefully harvested in a ceremony a few days prior, reinforcing the interconnectedness between people, plants, and water. As they weave, Adelia shares stories of the land, the people, and the traditions that have shaped this region for generations. "When we weave these baskets, we are weaving the stories of our ancestors, of the land, of everything connected to this place," she says softly. The rhythmic sound of the weaving, the ocean in the background, and the sense of collective care form a calming and grounding space for those involved.

"I'm so grateful for our Payómkawichum and Acjachemen relatives coming out here together to do what we have always done... Our cultural practices are part of the kwávichux (care) of place. When Native peoples have access to our homes, we can restore the balance," says Alexis Munoa Dyer.

Volunteers, including Andrea Poveda, Manager, Environmental and Social Impact at World Surf League (center) seen harvesting tule in preparation for basket weaving. - WSL / Pat Nolan

Acjachemen Chairwoman Heidi Lucero seen teaching volunteer how to begin waving a basket from harvested tule. - WSL / Pat Nolan

This day holds deep significance for the Acjachemen and Payómkawichum Nations, as they come together to care for their shared territory. Supported by California State Parks, Joe Fayer, Riley Pratt, and the WSL, this event highlights the power of inter-tribal collaboration and the importance of recognizing and honoring the modern inhabitants of these sacred lands. It is a celebration of togetherness, of mutual respect, and of the healing that comes when state parks listen to and collaborate with Native peoples.

Volunteers seen harvesting tule in preparation for basket weaving. - WSL / Pat Nolan

A birdeye view of the group, highlighting the importance of coming together to protect our land and sea. - WSL / Pat Nolan

It is our responsibility as surfers, as caretakers of the ocean, to extend that responsibility to the native plants, the land, and the people who have been the first stewards of these places. When the land is allowed to heal, when we honor the wisdom of Indigenous cultures and work to repair the damage of the past, we all benefit. As we stand at the intersection of the modern surf world and the ancient traditions that gave rise to it, we must prioritize the healing of both land and people. This isn't just an environmental restoration project-it is a reminder of the deep relationship and responsibility surfers have to the ocean and to the earth. By working together, we ensure that this legacy of healing continues for generations to come.

