Rising QS Contenders Join Proven Elite into Weekend Action at Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS

Rising contenders and proven competitors provided a showcase on opening day of the World Surf League (WSL) Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS, a women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event. Two-foot, fun conditions tested the women's Round of 104 and Round of 96 competitors with moments of brilliance to light up Oceanside Pier's lineup. From the next generation of emerging QS talents to some of the Super Girl Surf Pro's elite veterans, the Round of 64 now awaits with top-seeded surfers standing by.

World's Elite Lead WSL Rising Tides, Continue to Inspire Young Women

The WSL Rising Tides brought its grassroots program to the shores of Oceanside and the young women in attendance were buzzing with energy. 2024 WSL Champion, and Oceanside's own, Caitlin Simmers, 2024 Championship Tour (CT) Rookie of the Year Sawyer Lindblad, reigning Super Girl Surf Pro winner Alyssa Spencer, two-time Super Girl victors Sage Erickson and Lakey Peterson, former Pipe Pro victor Moana Jones Wong, and former WSL Longboard Tour competitor Sally Cohen all provided stories, laughs, and wisdom for the women in attendance to help inspire.

"This is where I surf every day so it's really cool to surf with a bunch of girls out here," said Simmers. "I came donw to the Super Girl pretty much every year, probably since I was eight years old so I have a lot of history with the event. They give out a bunch of free stuff and all your heroes, all my heroes growing up were always doing the Super Girl so it's the best thing ever."

Bailey Turner (USA) set the standard for 2024 action at Oceanside Pier. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Bailey Turner Decimates Oceanside Debut

Rising QS contender, Bailey Turner, made her statement to kickstart the Round of 96 with a brilliant 14.77 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Huntington Beach's own, Turner, unleashed her aggressive forehand and backhand attack throughout the heat, posting a 7.50 (out of a possible 10) in the process, to progress with ease in the playful conditions.

"It definitely feels good to make that first heat with some good scores and I was just excited to go surf," said Turner. "It was a little tricky but once you found a wave that had a little wall to it it was super fun. Now I'm super excited for the rest of the contest and hopefully keep making some more heats tomorrow."

In her first-ever QS event, Ruby Stringfellow (USA) took control in both her heats on opening day. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Ruby Stringfellow Makes WSL Debut in Dynamic Form

An impressive WSL debut from the QS's newest edition, Ruby Stringfellow, notched the 13-year-old a Round of 104 and 96 heat win. Stringfellow's forehand suited the Oceanside arena in the form of a 13.10 heat total, a Round of 104 best, before carrying that momentum into more success showcasing her backhand attack with Barbados' Chelsea Roett advancing. The emerging competitor was all smiles as she now prepares for the top-seeded Round of 64 alongside the region's premier talents.

"It's insane and for the first heat I just thought it's my QS heat and just surf as I do and I'll be fine," said Stringfellow. "I'm super happy just to even make it one heat and now just being around the girls that inspire you all the time and now I'm going to be in a heat with them, it's insane. This being my first event I think it's an amazing QS since it's all girls and I'm having so much fun."

Eden Walla (USA) brought her competitive form to her Super Girl Surf Pro start with an impressive 7.67. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Eden Walla Continues Early Success Alongside Super Girl Veterans

One of San Clemente's recent success stories, Eden Walla, found her form early and posted the day's highest single-wave score of a 7.67. Walla's form on the East Coast took her to her first QS Final in the Outer Banks and now looks to continue that success at an event she's attended since her childhood.

"I was super stoked to get a quick start because it's a little tough for me if I don't so it's just a little confidence boost," said Walla. "I'm just trying to have fun, be in the moment, and enjoy it. I'm so lucky to compete here and get a few waves, it's just fun. It's super cool to be here and to the see the little girls running around knowing I used to be them and to see all the girls come together to have fun."

Joining Walla with early heat wins, the most consistent competitor at the Super Girl, Chelsea Tuach moves into the Round of 64 alongside fellow Super Girl veterans Tia Blanco, and Brianna Cope. Plus, Maddie Storrer, Daya McCart, Maddie Stanton, Zoie Zietz, Mia Moore, Lola Fleming, Faviola Alcala, Alana Lopez, Esme Brigham, and Tiare Thompson all took big Round of 96 heat wins and prepare for the top-seeded competitors in the Round of 64.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. PDT for a likely 8:00 a.m. PDT start.

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS will run September 20 through September 22. Once called ON, the event will be streamed live at WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL YouTube channel, and the free WSL App beginning Saturday, September 21.

