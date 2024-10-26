Competition Underway With Big First Day of Action at 2024 Siargao International Surfing Pro QS 5000

CLOUD 9, Siargao, Philippines (Saturday, October 26, 2024) - Today, the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Siargao International Surfing Cup kicked off its 28th edition, the first-time ever at the QS 5000 level. Clean, two-to-three foot swell was groomed by strong offshore winds, offering small barrels and opportunities for a variety of maneuvers.

The co-sanctioned event is a truly international affair, with 13 nations represented in the men's Round of 128 alone. 14 of the 16 heats in that round were completed today, along with the entirety of the Round of 136, which featured four heats.

Lemar Delamide - WSL / Matt Dunbar

The day's draw was filled with a host of local Filipino surfers, 11 of whom were able to progress through the stacked Round of 128 field. In the last heat of the day, Lemar Delamide (PHL), who collected the highest heat total in the Round of 136, became the first surfer to move from that initial round, through the Round of 128, and into the Round of 96.

2014 event winner Piso Alcala (PHL) posted the highest numbers of the Filipino crew, earning a 5.67 for a well-navigated barrel to full roundhouse cutback. The 36-year-old has a strong history in the event and is confident in his knowledge of his home break.

"The first plan is a barrel," Alcala said. "If it didn't have a barrel, then I do some turns. If there is a chance I can also do an air. But there's no chance, the wind is too strong, so it's really hard to make the air. So I stick to the number one for my game plan, barrel, barrel, barrel. This is Cloud 9. This is my home break. I know everything about Cloud 9."

Josh Kerr - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Though completed airs were rare, Kyan Falvey (AUS), Made Joi Satriawan (INA) and former Championship Tour surfer Josh Kerr (AUS) proved that they were a viable option for a solid score. A large and seamless alley-oop from Falvey earned a 6.50, while Satriawan and Kerr pulled lofty air reverses for scores of 6.33 and 5.33, respectively.

"I'm super stoked, that was so fun out there," Falvey said. "You can't really think up any better conditions to have a little heat in. It was unreal. Hope the waves get a bit bigger and it could be on."

The best barrel of the day, and the highest single wave score, went to Yuji Mori (JPN), who earned a 7.50 for his efforts. Unable to find a strong back-up, Mori advanced behind his fellow countryman, Kenshin Matsunaga (JPN), who is competing in his first international QS.

Yuji Mori - WSL / Matt Dunbar

A surfer competing in his first-ever QS, Harley Walters (AUS), won his first heat, posting a 6.57 for the deepest barrel of the day. Though a smaller wave, Walters compressed tight and positioned himself perfectly. Traveling with his brother, Dakoda Walters (AUS), and Oscar Berry (AUS), who have both recently finished the 2024 season on the Challenger Series, Harley has been appreciating their input to prepare him for his debut.

"This is my first ever QS so just stoked to come here with Dakoda and Oscar," Harley said. "Stoked to be here and make a heat. Real pumped, can't wait. Dakoda had a pretty good year this year. Him and Oscar were on the Challengers and now they're here helping me and we're all kind of pushing off each other, so it's sick."

Another fresh face to international competition was Jayden Wilcoxen (INA). The 12-year-old found one of the better barrels of the day to progress into the Round of 96, where his older brother, Dylan Wilcoxen (INA), also advanced after a great heat of his own.

The 2024 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 4, 2024.