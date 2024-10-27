Women's Action Debuts on Day 2 of the 2024 Siargao International Surfing Pro QS 5000

CLOUD 9, Siargao, Philippines (Sunday, October 27, 2024) - The action continued on day two of the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000. The two remaining heats of men's Round of 128 were completed ahead of a full day of women's competition, with the opening Round of 48 taking place. Strong offshore winds blew straight into the face of the two-to-three foot waves, opening the small barrels, while at the same time making take-offs and turns challenging.

One surfer who had no trouble with the conditions was Anne Dos Santos (BRA). The 23-year-old Brazilian opened with an 8.17 (out of a possible 10), the only excellent score so far for the women, after locking straight into a tight barrel on her backhand, which she easily emerged from. A 7.00 earned on the strength of her backhand turns delivered a 15.17 (out of a possible 20) heat total, the highest of the round.

Olive Hardy - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Australian women counted for over half of the heat wins, and the advancing surfers. Holly Williams (AUS), Amelie Bourke (AUS), Charli Hately (AUS), Gia Lorentson (AUS) and Olive Hardy (AUS) each came out on top in their respective matches.

Hately's powerful backhand was on full display as she attacked the lip multiple times to earn a 7.67. Backing it up with a 5.73 for another strong two-turn combo, the 15-year-old posted a 13.40 heat total. Hately arrived in the Philippines straight off the back of her first QS win, having taken out the Cape Naturaliste Pro QS 1000 last week in Western Australia.

"I've actually just been in WA so I guess a bit of wind, I was like, okay, I can do that. But yeah, my boards are feeling great. This is my first time here. It's really fun. There's always a fun wave around, there's chances of barrels, the vibe here is amazing. So yeah, I'm loving it."

Cocona Kawase - WSL / Matt Dunbar

At the end of heat 4, Kako Yoshida (JPN) took off with 30 seconds to go, requiring her best score of the heat. The 22-year-old delivered a series of strong forehand hacks to beat the requirement and jump ahead of Holly Wishart (AUS) in progressing to the Round of 32. Fellow Japanese surfers Sai Maniwa (JPN) and Cocona Kawase (JPN) won their respective heats, Maniwa finding the first barrel of the round for a 5.87.

"I feel good in my free surfing and my surfboard feels pretty good," Maniwa said. "I haven't competed in a comp since Indo. I just wanted to show my surfing and then feel what the heat is like. And I managed my heat well, so I'm pretty happy with that."

Local Filipino surfers Dianne Nogalo (PHL) and Shelamae Arjona (PHL) were both able to progress into the Round of 32, where 2022 event winner Nilbie Blancada (PHL) awaits a start to her campaign.

Dom Thomas - WSL / Matt Dunbar

In the first heat of the day, Dom Thomas (AUS) kicked the proceedings straight into gear, posting the highest numbers of the event. The 19-year-old Novocastrian launched a huge projection straight into the flats, at low tide no less, to earn a near-perfect 9.00. Thomas backed it up with a 7.17 for a clean barrel to straight air combo, his 16.17 heat total more than doubling the majority of the heat totals from day one.

"Feeling pretty stoked, it's just so fun out there," Thomas said. "The conditions are perfect for a couple of airs, and I went out and did that and I was pretty happy. My plan was just to surf solid and then I went a closeout on my first one and I turned it into a score, which was pretty lucky. So from there I just went, ‘I'll just back that up and get another air'. I've already talked to my mate from back home and told him we're coming here at the end of the year. It's one of the best locations I've ever been to."

Thomas' traveling roommate, fellow New South Welshman Eden Hasson (AUS), followed in the next heat, opening his first international QS event with a solid heat win. The reigning U/18 Australian National Champion also utilised both airs and barrels to generate his counting scores.

The 2024 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 4, 2024.