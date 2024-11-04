Eweleiula Wong and Luke Tema Win 2024 The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro

SUNSET BEACH, Oahu, Hawaii (Monday, November 4, 2024) - Today, Eweleiula Wong (HAW) and Luke Tema (HAW) claimed wins at the World Surf League (WSL) The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000, in iconic Sunset Beach conditions. A dream conclusion crowned Wong and Tema victors in six-to-eight-foot, pristine swell as they battled through heavily stacked fields of proven chargers. Impressive showings from 2023 event victor Shion Crawford (HAW) and reigning Hawaii/Tahiti QS Regional victor Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) earned them runner-ups moving into the next stop.

A showdown of Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's premier QS contenders ended in elation for Eweleiula Wong to claim her first-ever QS win in pumping Sunset Beach conditions.

Eweleiula Wong Emerges Victorious for Maiden QS Win

Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) got the women's Final underway against two-time QS Regional victor Moana Jones Wong (HAW), perennial Challenger Series threat Eweleiula Wong (HAW), and No. 1 entering the event, Kiara Goold (PYF). After Tomoda-Bannert added to her score line, Eweleiula fired back with a 7.25 (out of a possible 10) on her powerful forehand to overtake the lead ten minutes into the Final. But, Eweleiula wasn't done yet and posted another solid, 6.75 to push her lead and forced her opponents into needing excellent numbers to catch her.

But, no opportunities of major scoring potential came through before time expired and Wong emerged victorious to claim her first-ever QS win - pushing her atop the regional rankings.

"I'm super stoked to win my first QS. I haven't made it to a Final in a really long time so I'm super stoked," said Wong. "I hardly ever surf Sunset and usually just stick to Haleiwa but I'm stoked to have won in pretty solid Sunset and I'll probably surf here a bit more now. I definitely do as well as I wanted to on the Challenger Series so these QS events at home are really nice and build some confidence and hopefully requalify for the Challenger Series next year."

After a phenomenal showing in her Quarterfinal debut on Day 2, Wong started her Finals Day campaign in a stout Semifinal battle against then No. 1 Goold, defending event victor Nora Liotta (HAW) and an in-form Lucy Jarrard (ASM). Wong held firm for a Semifinal win alongside Goold advancing as Goold notched back-to-back Finals appearances. It all ended with Wong's maiden QS win and now prepares for the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro.

The 18-year-old Luke Tema overcame macking Sunset Beach and an elite field of proven QS contenders and fellow QS newcomers to emerge victorious in late fashion - posting an excellent 8.35 to earn the win.

Luke Tema Claims First-Ever QS Win Over Heavily-Stacked Field

The men's Final witnessed a clash of Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's emerging talents including defending event victor Shion Crawford (HAW), Luke Tema (HAW), and Luke Swanson (HAW) facing proven QS veteran Torrey Meister (HAW). Meister unleashed his signature forehand power to post an excellent 8.00 for an early jump on the field before Crawford matched Meister's power with his own for an 8.75. But, with minimal backups, Tema seized his opportunity to showcase his high-performance capabilities for an 8.35, combined with his 6.50, to overtake the lead with just over five minutes left.

Swanson and Crawford's last efforts fell short of the requirement and Tema earned his maiden QS chair-up the beach to kickstart the North Shore competitive leg.

"There were so many good guys in the field and it was hard. I had a lot of close heats but I'm stoked to come out on top," said Tema. "Luke [Swanson] and Shion [Crawford] and Torrey [Meister], they all push me and I've been surfing with Luke and Shion forever so it was so cool to share a Final with them. I thought it was done when I got the worst of the first exchange but then that eight came in at the end. I'll just go into Haleiwa and try to get a win but I'm mainly just so stoked to win this one."

Tema started his Finals Day surge in the men's Round of 32 with a decisive win before heading into a stacked Quarterfinal bout featuring the likes of Mason Ho (HAW). But, the 18-year-old, Tema, held firm and advanced behind Meister in their Semifinal clash with Ho and Tahiti's hard-charging Eimeo Czermak (PYF). Tema now sits at No. 1 on the rankings heading into Haleiwa with another big opportunity ahead.

A brilliant showing from Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) earned her a second Finals appearance of the 2024/2025 season. - WSL / Tony Heff

Runner-ups Shion Crawford and Keala Tomoda-Bannert Gather Momentum

For Tomoda-Bannert, this marks back-to-back Finals in Hawaii QS events as she now gets ready to defend her U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro win beginning November 8. The Kauai, Hawaii competitor set the tone on Finals Day in her Semifinal bout after matching the day's best single-wave score of a 9.00 and carried that momentum to a big runner-up finish.

"It feels really nice to be in a Final again after it was kind of a tough year. Getting second gives me a lot of confidence to go into next week at the Super Girl," said Tomoda-Bannert. "It's exciting to get some good results and the women are doing really well so I have to keep the rhythm going but I'm not putting a lot of pressure on myself to requalify for the Challenger Series. I'll get to go home and reset which is what I love to do between contests and feel like my confidence is there so I'm happy."

Shion Crawford (HAW) surged through Finals Day once more at Sunset and nearly went back-to-back. - WSL / Tony Heff

2023 event victor Shion Crawford (HAW) nearly pulled a historic, back-to-back win but fell just short and earned a momentum-building runner-up result. Crawford showcased his forehand power throughout the event, posting multiple excellent numbers and a 9.00 during his Finals Day surge through the Round of 32, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals. The rising threat faced some of Hawaii's most proven QS contenders including a superheat in the Semifinals featuring multi-event winner Billy Kemper (HAW), 2019 event winner Cody Young (HAW), and eventual third-place finisher Luke Swanson (HAW).

"I wanted to go back-to-back and it feels good to almost do that but I'm stoked to go into Haleiwa and just wanting to do my surfing," said Crawford. "I'm definitely excited to get back there and hopefully it'll be firing and hopefully take a win there. It'll be really fun just to be in my routine and surfing at my home break."

For the men, QS competitors now set their eyes to Haleiwa for a chance to claim a victory of their own and push toward 2025 Challenger Series qualification.

The women now prepare for the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike's Subs QS 3000 beginning November 8 through 10.

The 2024/2025 Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS continues at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro beginning November 25 through December 7.