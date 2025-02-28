Who's In: Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro QS 1000

Throughout its tenure on the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS), the Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro brought some incredible moments to the table from barreling perfection to first-ever QS wins. The event returns in 2025 and will once more serve as the final stop to determine who qualifies for the Challenger Series with a plethora of contenders within striking distance.

It all goes down March 3 through 7 at Rangiroa's pristine reef break of Avatoru and here's a glimpse at some of the athletes vying for the coveted event title.

Learning to surf at this very wave, Shion Crawford showed his ability to adapt and posted an 8.25 to smash his way into the Semifinals after a brilliant Round of 32 showing earlier in the day.

Shion Crawford

The current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1, Shion Crawford, proved that consistency is key with multiple Final appearances to hold the rankings lead. Crawford's maiden win at the 2023 Sunset Pro helped earn his first Hawaii/Tahiti QS Regional victory and now looks to set a new precedent as back-to-back victor. The 19-year-old sets his sights on finishing strong and rejoining the Challenger Series elite.

The Tahitian Mihimana Braye powered his way through to a maiden Rangiroa Final after stunning performances.

Mihimana Braye

A runner-up finish in 2023 helped secure Mihimana Braye;s place in taking on the world's elite on the Challenger Series and now locks in to do the same in 2025. Currently just outside the Top 6 qualifiers, Braye returns to his favorite wave in his home of French Polynesia in hopes of returning to the podium for the first time on the QS.

The duo came out on top among their fellow Tahitian brethren in a stout Round 1 Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro bout.

Tereva David

One of the event's more consistent threats, Tahiti's own Tereva David already has two Semifinal appearances to his name - pushing names like Mason Ho and more to their best to beat him. Also one of Teahupo'o's renowned charges, David's commitment to reef breaks is known across the world as he looks to breakthrough to a maiden QS victory of his own.

A perennial QS threat Joshua Moniz reminded everyone in attendance how powerful he can be a decimating Final performance to post a 9.20 and 8.35 for his first QS since the Volcom Pipe Pro.

Joshua Moniz

Two QS wins on the North Shore helped cement the already prolific career of Joshua Moniz and his prowess in waves of consequence. Moniz's recent win at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro pushed him to No. 3 on the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui rankings and now has a lock on finishing the year with another marquee result. No stranger to Rangiroa's atoll, Moniz has posted near-perfect scores and some event-best performances in the past to pull from.

A near-perfect start to end Day 2 for Finn McGill, posting a 9.50 and 9.00, in his Round of 64 debut set the standard for proceedings in pumping Haleiwa.

Finn McGill

The North Shore's notable Finn McGill returns to Rangiroa in familiar territory of being right on the cusp of Challenger Series qualification. McGill has fought injuries throughout his young career and showed he's capable of pushing the limits despite them after a brilliant finish at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro. Now, McGill looks to surmount those in front of him and earn a big result to finish the 2024/2025 season.

Watch for these names and many more beginning March 3 through 7 at the Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro QS 1000.