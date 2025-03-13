Newcastle Beach Welcomes Back Professional Surfing on Day 1 of SURFEST QS 1,000

Newcastle Beach has welcomed back professional surfing action for Day 1 of The Genesis Health & Fitness Women's Pro and EJE Men's Pro, QS 1,000 as part of Newcastle SURFEST. The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 event has attracted a massive international field of competitors all looking to qualify for the 2025 WSL Challenger Series.

Day 1 witnessed the completion of the men's Round of 80 and Round of 64, setting up the men's and women's Round of 32 to hit the water when competition resumes tomorrow. Some big names progressed through the Round of 64, including Newcastle locals and former Championship Competitors Julian Wilson (AUS) and Jackson Baker (AUS), who snuck through their first heats of the year.

Wilson, who announced today that he'd be competing on the Challenger Series in 2025 as a wildcard, looked sharp when the waves came to him and hopes to build some confidence in this event ahead of his comeback year.

"It was nice to have these feelings again," Wilson said. "I was really nervous before that heat and feel like I made a few tactile errors. But that's what this is all about. Getting out there and getting back into it. So it's nice to make that heat and get another run at it tomorrow. The waves should be fun, which will be nice. It's just nice to be back in a rashy and doing it all again."

The standout performance of the day went to Hawaiian young gun Jackson Dorian (HAW), who posted the highest two-wave total and single-wave score of the day. Dorian's 9.00 point ride (out of a possible 10) came from a massive, technical air-reverse on a critical closeout, which saw him win the heat with a 15.33 (out of a possible 20).

Thomas Carvalho (AUS) posted the second-highest heat total of the event so far for his powerful, committed frontside rail surfing, while Reef Heazlewood (AUS) and Kyuss King (AUS) also looked to be in good touch.

Heat 5 of the Round of 64 saw brothers Dakoda and Harley Walters both progress through to the Round of 32 in the second matchup the pair have had in less than a year.

Competition will continue tomorrow, with the next release to come on Finals Day this Saturday.

The 2025 Newcastle Surfest QS 1000 will run at Newcastle Beach, NSW, from March 13 - 15, 2025.