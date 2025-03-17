Phillip Island Pro QS 3,000 Sees Completion of Opening Rounds on Day 1 at Smiths Beach

The opening day of competition at the 2025 Phillip Island Pro got underway today at Smiths Beach in bumpy and blustery conditions with the completion of the opening rounds of the men's and women's event as well as the women's Pro Junior. The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event has attracted a massive international field to Victoria. On Day 1, some of Australia's next-gen stood out and booked their spots in the next round of competition.

Caleb Tancred - WSL / HS

New South Wales Central Coaster Caleb Tancred (AUS) was excited to hit the water and continue his return to competition after a few years away. His smooth style and sharp turns earned him the highest heat total of the men's Opening Round with a 10.50 (out of a possible 20).

"That's probably my first heat win in 5 years," said Tancred. "I am stoked to be here on Phillip Island - I love this area. We have a place with six of us staying together, surfing, and having fun. We might go to the Grand Prix track later for some go-karting. That was a good heat to get through, but there were always some nerves in Round 1."

Caleb Tancred - WSL / HS

Surfing in only her third WSL event this week on Phillip Island, Natalie Fensom (AUS) showed no signs of nerves as she posted a two-wave total of 10.40, the highest of the women's Pro Junior Opening Round. Fensom showed excellent wave selection as she cruised into the Pro Junior Quarterfinals in Phillip Island.

"It felt good to get that first heat underway, just to get the nerves out of the way," said Fensom. "I love it here on Phillip Island. It's quite beautiful, with good waves and lots of wildlife."

Natalie Fensom - WSL / HS

Victorian hopeful Ellie Harrison (AUS) will look at claiming wins in both the QS and Pro Junior divisions this week. Today, she got her campaign off to a great start, booking herself a spot in the Pro Junior Quarterfinals. Harrison posted a two-wave total of 10.35 for her trademark powerful rail game, which was on full display on the left-handers at Smiths Beach.

"The waves are pretty fun," Harrison said. "There are some chunky sections that you can get some turns on, and there are plenty of lefts and rights, so it was a good heat. It's so nice to be on Phillip Island - It's such a beautiful place, and I just love driving around here and taking it all in. I have some family coming tomorrow, so it should be a really lovely week."

The women's QS 3,000 Round of 56 saw great performances from French representatives Aelan Vaast (FRA) and Nahia Milhau (FRA), who earned the highest heat totals of the round, respectively.

Landen Smales - WSL / HS

The Phillip Island Pro is a combined event for the WSL Asia and Australia/Oceania Regions, meaning we have a big contingent of competitors from all over Asia Pacific. Among them is a big group of Chinese surfers, many of which are competing in their first-ever WSL QS. Shuai Wang (CHN), Chengzheng Wang (CHN), Jye Lium (CHN) and Shidong Wu (CHN) all progressed through their opening Round heats with impressive performances.

The 2025 Phillip Island Pro QS 3,000 will run at Cape Woolamai, Phillip Island, in the Bass Coast Shire Victoria, from March 17 - 22, 2025.