Surfing isn't scripted - it's raw, untamed, and defined by those who dare to push the limits.

Every wave, every heat, every moment is a chance for surfers to etch their names into surfing history. It's the world's best who ride history, wave by wave.

Some moments become instant classics, others shape the future, but all of them matter. And every ride is part of something bigger.

History Will Be Ridden is a celebration of surfing's living history - honoring the past while witnessing the present unfold. And the Championship Tour is where these moments happen. History isn't just recorded here - it's ridden.

This year, history will be told in 12 chapters. From Pipeline to Cloudbreak, in every moment both big and small, history will be ridden. Will you witness it?

This year history will be told in 12 chapters. 54 men and women will write it.