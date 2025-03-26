- WSL
History Will Be Ridden

Surfing isn't scripted - it's raw, untamed, and defined by those who dare to push the limits.

Every wave, every heat, every moment is a chance for surfers to etch their names into surfing history. It's the world's best who ride history, wave by wave.

Some moments become instant classics, others shape the future, but all of them matter. And every ride is part of something bigger.

History Will Be Ridden is a celebration of surfing's living history - honoring the past while witnessing the present unfold. And the Championship Tour is where these moments happen. History isn't just recorded here - it's ridden.

This year, history will be told in 12 chapters. From Pipeline to Cloudbreak, in every moment both big and small, history will be ridden. Will you witness it?

1:29
This year history will be told in 12 chapters. 54 men and women will write it.
Up Next: Surf City El Salvador Pro Up Next: Surf City El Salvador Pro - WSL

- WSL / Aaron Hughes
Judging Criteria: Surf City El Salvador Pro

Where the Pacific's perfect right-hand point break meets an unparalleled competition venue, the Surf City El Salvador Pro delivers an

- WSL
Niall Thomas
Highlights from Day 3 of the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro Presented by Diamonds International

A critical day of proceedings with Challenger Series implications unfolded at Soup Bowl and dismantling performances were on full display.

1:08
- WSL
Round of 64: Kai Kushner goes ballistic at Soup Bowl for 9.27

The next generation of rising QS and Pro Junior talent Kai Kushner pushed the scale to near-perfection with a dismantling backhand attack

1:25
- WSL
Round of 64: Blayr Barton is back at Soup Bowl and belts 14.83 heat total

The reigning Live Like Zander Junior Pro victor Blayr Barton is back at Soup Bowl a full-time QS contender and blasting a 7.83 and 7.00 in

1:15
- WSL
Round of 64: Jett Schilling isn't giving up the No. 1 spot easily at the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro

A decimating start for Jett Schilling earned the current North America QS No. 1 Jett Schilling an excellent 8.67 to start his surge toward

2:02

