- WSL / Kody McGregor
NewsAfrica

Small Conditions Force Lay Day at Cape Town Surf Pro

LONG BEACH, Kommetjie, Cape Town, South Africa (Saturday, 29 March 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Cape Town Surf Pro QS 1,000 was called off today due to small conditions and unfavorable wind. Swell is expected to fill in overnight and offer contestable surf for Finals Day.

Stop No. 6 of the 2024/2025 WSL Africa Qualifying Series will determine the regional QS champions as well as the region's Challenger Series qualifiers. Only the top four men and top two women will qualify to compete in the 2025 Challenger Series.

A lot is at stake and a massive Finals Day awaits. Stay tuned to worldsurfleague.com for all the updates.

The next call for the Cape Town Surf Pro will be on Sunday, 30 March 2025 at 6:45 a.m. GMT+2.

The Cape Town Surf Pro is proudly supported by City of Cape Town, Accelerate Sport, Surfing South Africa and Red Bull.

Africa

- WSL / Kody McGregor
- WSL
- WSL / Kody McGregor
- WSL
- WSL / Kody McGregor
News

- WSL
- WSL
- WSL
- WSL
- WSL
