LONG BEACH, Kommetjie, Cape Town, South Africa (Saturday, 29 March 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Cape Town Surf Pro QS 1,000 was called off today due to small conditions and unfavorable wind. Swell is expected to fill in overnight and offer contestable surf for Finals Day.
Stop No. 6 of the 2024/2025 WSL Africa Qualifying Series will determine the regional QS champions as well as the region's Challenger Series qualifiers. Only the top four men and top two women will qualify to compete in the 2025 Challenger Series.
A lot is at stake and a massive Finals Day awaits. Stay tuned to worldsurfleague.com for all the updates.
The next call for the Cape Town Surf Pro will be on Sunday, 30 March 2025 at 6:45 a.m. GMT+2.
The Cape Town Surf Pro is proudly supported by City of Cape Town, Accelerate Sport, Surfing South Africa and Red Bull.
Small Conditions Force Lay Day at Cape Town Surf Pro
WSL
LONG BEACH, Kommetjie, Cape Town, South Africa (Saturday, 29 March 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Cape Town Surf Pro QS 1,000 was called off today due to small conditions and unfavorable wind. Swell is expected to fill in overnight and offer contestable surf for Finals Day.
Stop No. 6 of the 2024/2025 WSL Africa Qualifying Series will determine the regional QS champions as well as the region's Challenger Series qualifiers. Only the top four men and top two women will qualify to compete in the 2025 Challenger Series.
A lot is at stake and a massive Finals Day awaits. Stay tuned to worldsurfleague.com for all the updates.
The next call for the Cape Town Surf Pro will be on Sunday, 30 March 2025 at 6:45 a.m. GMT+2.
The Cape Town Surf Pro is proudly supported by City of Cape Town, Accelerate Sport, Surfing South Africa and Red Bull.
Africa
Season Finale To Determine Regional Winners and Challenger Series Qualifiers
Relive an action-packed Finals Day at the Vic Bay Surf Pro
Zoe Steyn and Adin Masencamp Finish Runners-Up
A full day of action!
Finals Day Tomorrow
News
An epic conclusion at Soup Bowl is now set with Finals Day draws in and final Challenger Series, and World Junior Championships, spots
The 2024 event runner-up Talia Swindal is back into Finals courtesy of an 8.33 in the final moments of her Quarterfinal battle.
Lucca Mesinas took down Barbados' own Jacob Burke to surge back into the Semifinals
A clutch showing from Carlos Munoz pushed the scale to an 8.67 over fellow Challenger Series hopeful Ryan Huckabee to surge into Finals Day
The 2024/2025 standout brought her backhand attack to match Soup Bowl's perfection and posted a 10-point ride for her spot into the