Planting Seeds of Resilience: Strengthening Partnerships in El Salvador

The Pacific coast of El Salvador holds a treasure that both surfers and environmentalists revere: Punta Chilama (also known as Punta Roca), a world-class surf break formed where the Chilama River deposits volcanic rocks into the highly energetic Pacific Ocean. This natural masterpiece isn't just a surfer's paradise-it's part of a vital ecosystem that hosts native plants adapted to the salty conditions, a rocky ocean floor that forms habitat for marine life, and a surf break that sustains a local tourism economy and the communities that depend on it.

An alliance for El Salvador's surf ecosystems was formed during the first Surf City El Salvador Pro event in 2022. Organizations Oriente Salvaje and Paso Pacifico joined WSL One Ocean for a local impact project to restore native vegetation near the contest area. With support from WSL PURE grants the initiative has expanded each year, strengthening its impact in 2023 and 2024. This ongoing collaboration has worked to stop plastic pollution, provided economic opportunities for female artisans through plastic upcycling, and has proudly incorporated El Salvador's vibrant cultural heritage. Salvadoran designer Luna Mena contributed her upcycled jewelry and handicraft designs. At the same time, surf artist Armando Marquez painted the public mural near the contest area, paying homage to this famous surf ecosystem. More recently, Save the Waves Coalition joined this alliance.

Organizations Oriente Salvaje and Paso Pacifico joined WSL One Ocean for a local impact project focused on restoring native vegetation near the contest area. Alongside artists Luna Mena and Armando Marquez, and surfers Erin Brooks, Vahiné Fierro, Bryan Perez, and Josselyn Alabi, the group also worked to promote waste management practices by painting trash bins, educating the community on plastic pollution, and showcasing upcycling initiatives. Through art, restoration, and hands-on action, they're helping to protect the coastline for future generations. - WSL / Oscar Jiménez

This alliance continues, and yesterday we marked our fourth environmental project event leading up to the Surf City El Salvador Pro. This event merged surf art, native tree restoration, and local engagement to raise awareness and reduce plastic pollution.

Working under the guidance of Salvadoran botanist Gabriel Ceren, we selected trees for planting that are ideally suited for the environmental conditions of the coast. These trees are known by their indigenous Nahuatl language names as tiguilote, cuauhmochitl, and xicalli. This latter species is known as the calabash tree or morro in Spanish. The morro gourd is used to make sustainable cups, soup plates, and handicrafts throughout the region. Morro seeds are an essential ingredient in the Salvadoran horchata drink, a refreshing beverage for the surfer who appreciates authentic gastronomy.

WSL Championship Tour surfer Erin Brooks teams up with local community partners to transform trash receptacles into vibrant art pieces, inspiring a deeper commitment to sustainable waste management practices and a cleaner, more vibrant future for our ocean. - WSL / Oscar Jiménez

In general, native plants provide food and medicines for local communities, and give habitat to birds and wildlife. They likewise have an essential function in the surf ecosystem, shielding the coast from erosion and offering surfers access to their beauty and shade. Native trees also safeguard the health of coastal waters by preventing erosion, slowing debris flow, and filtering pollution.

Activation participants, including El Salvador's Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez and Championship Tour surfers Erin Brooks and Vahiné Fierro, alongside local surfers Bryan Perez, and Josselyn Alabi, helped plant these native tree species at the contest site. This action helped to build awareness about these plants' incredible cultural and economic value and the opportunity to restore native vegetation near surf breaks.

Local event wildcard Bryan Perez, a true champion for the environment, has been a passionate supporter of WSL One Ocean activations since 2022. As an unwavering advocate for ocean protection, Bryan continues to inspire change both in and out of the water, demonstrating what it means to be a true ambassador for the planet. - WSL / Oscar Jiménez

As Oriente Salvaje president Rodrigo Barraza noted: "Every tree we plant is a promise to the future-a future where our communities can still experience the magic of riding this wave, knowing that we did our part to preserve it."

The restoration event transcended traditional conservation work by incorporating cultural elements celebrating local biodiversity. In preparation, illustrator Armando Marquez painted his rendition of these native plants on upcycled steel drums to be used as collectors for recyclables that could otherwise end up in the ocean. Marquez applied his design, featuring his hallmark bold colors and contrasting shapes. During the event, participants and members of the local surf community, including El Salvador's Bryan Perez, signed their names to the upcycled bins, thereby marking their commitment to stopping plastic pollution from reaching the waves. The artsy bins will find permanent homes near surf breaks in eastern El Salvador, creating lasting reminders of the connection between land stewardship and wave quality.

Taking part in a coastal restoration effort, Bryan Perez is helping to restore and protect the very ecosystems that make surfing possible. His hands-on commitment to environmental stewardship is a testament to the impact athletes can have beyond competition. - WSL / Oscar Jiménez

What makes this work genuinely impactful is the commitment to long-term partnership. Through our ongoing collaboration with WSL One Ocean, what began as a single planting event has evolved into a sustained movement for coastal protection.

The efforts underway through this alliance demonstrate that protecting surf breaks requires thinking beyond the shoreline. Surfers cherish waves that depend on healthy watersheds, native vegetation, and community stewardship-elements that can only be maintained through enduring partnerships.

"We've learned that surf breaks cannot be sustained long-term without preserving the natural capital that sustains them. This is why, together with WSL One Ocean, we chose to build awareness about the native plants in the area through artwork and concrete action," notes Sarah Otterstrom, Executive Director at Paso Pacifico.

The collaboration between international organizations like WSL One Ocean and local groups creates a powerful synergy: global resources and visibility combined with local knowledge and daily stewardship. This partnership model doesn't just restore ecosystems-it builds community capacity and inspires action.

The lessons from our work with WSL One Ocean remind us that the perfect wave isn't just about the point break but the entire ecosystem that makes it possible. Protecting such a system requires long-term alliances like those formed through this WSL One Ocean-supported effort.

