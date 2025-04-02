Who's In: Vans Jack's Surfboards Pro pres. by 805 QS 4,000

A new season. A fresh start. An opportunity to seize control of the rankings and not look back is laid before North America's QS contenders at the Vans Jack's Surfboards Pro Presented by 805 QS 4,000.

From former Championship Tour (CT) competitors to newly crowned North America QS and Pro Junior Regional victors, plus 2025 Challenger Series qualifiers are all ready to take on emerging talents looking to make noise all their own. It all goes down LIVE April 3 through 6 at the iconic Huntington Beach Pier.

The now-North America QS Regional victor Lucca Mesinas started his charge atop the rankings at the 2024 Jack's Surfboards Pro and is ready to defend his win. Watch LIVE beginning April 3 - 6 at worldsurfleague.com.

Lucca Mesinas

A brilliant showing on the North America QS crowned Lucca Mesinas its 2024/2025 victor as the two-time QS Regional winner now prepares to defend his Vans Jack's Surfboards Pro title. The former Championship Tour (CT) competitor, Mesinas, now looks to further his success in Huntington Beach before taking to the 2025 Challenger Series where his ultimate goal of requalifying for the CT will unfold.

"It's exciting being the defending champion here at this event. It always feels good, mostly because I love this wave after I've been training here pretty much my whole life and I can do my best surfing here," Mesinas said. "I'm really stoked to be the North America champion. It means I was consistent the entire year which is a good thing. That's what I'm looking for in these events. Now I just have to take that to the Challenger Series and try to qualify for the CT."

After a runner-up in 2024, Talia Swindal returned to Soup Bowl with a mission and overtook Reid Van Wagoner to claim the 2025 title.

Talia Swindal

A first-ever Soup Bowl sweep finished the 2024/2025 QS season courtesy of Talia Swindal in her return to the jersey. Swindal's unfortunate injury following the SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay sidelined Swindal and an opportunity to qualify for the Challenger Series. But, that didn't stop the 19-year-old from regaining her form and claiming both the QS and Junior wins as she now sets her eyes on a big result to start the new season.

"Last week was one of the best weeks of my life. I'm super excited to be heading into Jack's Surfboards Pro with a ton of momentum and confidence," Swindal said. "I am just so grateful to be back competing and doing what I love. Being out of the water for a couple of months has taught me to appreciate these things in life that can often be taken for granted so easily. I want to keep my winning streak alive, so I definitely have my eyes set on backing up my wins."

The former CT elite flexed his world-class form to deliver a near-perfect 9.33 via a massive air-reverse and post a 17.00 heat total to claim his spot into the Round of 32.

Kolohe Andino

The 2024 event runner-up and hungry competitor that is Kolohe Andino returns to the Jack's Surfboards Pro after soaring to near-perfection in his performances last year. Andino fell just short of the Challenger Series and now looks to launch himself into the conversation once more.

Reigning North America QS Regional victor Zoe Benedetto continues to show her dominance with an excellent 8.17 against an all-star affair featuring Bella Kenworthy, Leilani McGonagle and Ella McCaffray with McGonagle advancing into Finals Day alongside Benedetto.

Zoe Benedetto

Andino's fellow 2024 runner-up Zoe Benedetto is back looking to make her return to the Final following a Quarterfinal finish in the North America QS finale. Benedetto's relentless work ethic and form in the jersey continues to challenge the standard of North America's contenders. Now, she looks for a fresh start to reestablish herself atop the rankings.

The multi-US Open of Surfing wildcard and Huntington Beach's own QS talent, Sara Freyre, looks to hold down home waters April 3 - 6.

Sara Freyre

One of Huntington Beach's own Sara Freyre is back to kick off a fresh start in home waters. Freyre continues to show moments of brilliance in the jersey in her young career which already includes multiple US Open of Surfing wildcard showings. Now, the 18-year-old has the opportunity to showcase more of her potential and has her goals set for 2025/2026.

"It's so exciting to kick off a fresh season at home at the Jack's Surfboards Pro! This is always one of my favorite events of the year because it's right at my home break, Freyre said. "It is so fun because my friends and family come down and support me. I am so grateful they put this event on and give this opportunity, especially now that it is a QS 4,000. This year I am going to take it one event at a time and focus on giving it my all."

The former CT competitor Carlos Munoz unleashed his world-class caliber with an outstanding 8.67 and 8.10 in the Final over an in-form Sebastian Williams.

Carlos Munoz

Straight from a career-milestone win, Carlos Munoz is ready for more in Huntington Beach. After getting the winning sensation back, Munoz surged into Challenger Series qualification and now comes into this event with no pressure to start the season. But, that won't stop the Costa Rican from looking for another big result to carry into the Challenger Series.

Plus, Munoz's fellow former CT competitor Kade Matson, 2025 Challenger Series qualifiers Jett Schilling, Taro Watanabe, Lucas Cassity, Dimitri Poulos, and Ryan Huckabee are all on the scene and ready to strikew. Plus, the likes of recently crowned North America Pro Junior Regional winner Will Deane and fellow World Junior Championships qualifier Nadav Attar, among many more.

For the women, recent 2025 Challenger Series qualifiers Leilani McGonagle and Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, now-reigning 2025 North America Pro Junior victor Zoey Kaina, and more looking to get their season started strong.