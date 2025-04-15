- WSL / Pedro Mestre
NewsEurope

Competition Gets Underway at Caparica Surf Fest 2025

PRAIA DO PARAISO, Costa da Caparica, Portugal (Tuesday, April 15, 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Caparica Surf Fest 2025 kicked off today in three-to-four foot surf to complete the men's Round of 96 and eight heats of the men's Round of 64. The next call will be on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 a.m. GMT+1.

Despite the wet and windy weather, the local fans came out to support the first day of competition in Caparica. The swell kept building throughout the day, but the gusty cross-shore winds made for very tricky conditions, as the peaks shifted across the banks. For those in contention, every heat can make or break the hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Challenger Series. A lot is at stake, and Caparica already served big performances and even bigger upsets.

Highlights: Day 1 at Caparica Surf Fest 2025
2:51
Watch the highlights from a big opening day of competition at the Europe QS season finale

The drama started to unfold in the Round of 64, when Portugal's strongest contender for Challenger Series qualification and current No.3 on the Europe QS rankings, Afonso Antunes suffered an early elimination. Antunes will be waiting anxiously to see how the contest plays out and if he did enough to qualify for the 2025 Challenger Series. Arran Strong dominated the first heat with a massive turn into the critical, meaty section, and finding a great backup on his backhand. Strong won both his heats today to continue into the Round of 32.

"The conditions have changed since this morning, so I was watching the previous heats to determine my strategy," Strong said. "I'm really happy to make it through, and I'm thankful for the team that's behind me. Day by day, heat by heat, wave by wave, let's get it."

Another big loss included Maxime Huscenot who came up short in his Round of 64 heat. This early elimination could have detrimental effects on his chances to requalify for the Challenger Series.

Keeping their qualification hopes alive, Charly Quivront, Patrick Langdon-Dark, Sam Piter and Hans Odriozola moved into the Round of 32 after surviving the first day of competition. Piter earned the highest heat total of the day with 14.17 (out of a possible 20) and the only excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10) for his commitment, variety and degree of difficulty.

Guilherme Ribeiro Guilherme Ribeiro - WSL / Pedro Mestre

After losing a few of the hometown heroes earlier in the day, Guilherme Ribeiro managed to hold onto second in his heat to advance to the Round of 32. Ribeiro would have to go all the way to Finals Day in Caparica to ensure his chances for qualification.

Earlier in the day, good friends Matias Canhoto and João Mendonça both advanced to the Round of 64, and will get to surf again tomorrow.

"It was pretty difficult, but it always feels good to compete close to home," said Canhoto. "I tried my best, tried to get the two best waves, and now we just keep going. João is a really good friend and we've been competing together since we were young. It feels really good to have all my friends competing, it helps to push my level."

The next call will be on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 a.m. GMT+1.

Watch all the action LIVE at WorldSurfLeague.com, on the free WSL app and the WSL YouTube.

The Caparica Surf Fest will run from April 15 to April 19, 2025 at Costa da Caparica, Portugal.

The Caparica Surf Fest is proudly supported by Almada City Council, Visit Portugal, Estrella Galicia, MEO, Millennium BCP, Wotels, Hertz, Cabreiroa with media partners SIC, SportTV, Radio Comercial, M80, Cidade FM, Expresso, Record, and MEO Beachcam.

Europe

- WSL / Pedro Mestre
Caparica Surf Fest To Determine 2024/2025 WSL Europe QS Winners

Season finale returns to Portugal with Challenger Series qualification on the line.

- WSL
Watch Caparica Surf Fest 2025 Live

The season finale returns to Caparica!

0:51
- WSL
Highlights: Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo Finals Day

An exciting way to end the season!

1:29
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Dylan Donegan Dos Santos and Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri Win Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo

Exciting end to the European Junior Tour!

- WSL
Highlights: Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo Day 2

Juniors step up their game!

1:07

News

- WSL
Prepare for Papara: The TOA Pro is back on the QS

Last ran in 2020 and cut short for the men's QS event, a massive return to the main island of Tahiti for the TOA Pro May 5 through 10 is

0:46
- WSL
Virtual Eye: One of surfing's most legendary venues | Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach presented by Bonsoy

One of surfing's most iconic events is just days away as the first leg of the Aussie Treble gets underway at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach

3:04
- WSL
Highlights: Day 1 at Caparica Surf Fest 2025

Watch the highlights from a big opening day of competition at the Europe QS season finale

2:51
- WSL
What you need to know - Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach presented by Bonsoy

Bells Beach on Victoria's South Coast is the longest-running surfing competition and will host the 62st edition this year. Bells is

2:29
- WSL / WSL Latam
WSL Latam
Highlights from Day 3 of the REMA - WSL Saquarema Surf Festival

Check out all the highlights from Day 3 of competition at Praia de Itaúna, Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

0:54

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2025 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download