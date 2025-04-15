Competition Gets Underway at Caparica Surf Fest 2025

PRAIA DO PARAISO, Costa da Caparica, Portugal (Tuesday, April 15, 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Caparica Surf Fest 2025 kicked off today in three-to-four foot surf to complete the men's Round of 96 and eight heats of the men's Round of 64. The next call will be on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 a.m. GMT+1.

Despite the wet and windy weather, the local fans came out to support the first day of competition in Caparica. The swell kept building throughout the day, but the gusty cross-shore winds made for very tricky conditions, as the peaks shifted across the banks. For those in contention, every heat can make or break the hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Challenger Series. A lot is at stake, and Caparica already served big performances and even bigger upsets.

Watch the highlights from a big opening day of competition at the Europe QS season finale

The drama started to unfold in the Round of 64, when Portugal's strongest contender for Challenger Series qualification and current No.3 on the Europe QS rankings, Afonso Antunes suffered an early elimination. Antunes will be waiting anxiously to see how the contest plays out and if he did enough to qualify for the 2025 Challenger Series. Arran Strong dominated the first heat with a massive turn into the critical, meaty section, and finding a great backup on his backhand. Strong won both his heats today to continue into the Round of 32.

"The conditions have changed since this morning, so I was watching the previous heats to determine my strategy," Strong said. "I'm really happy to make it through, and I'm thankful for the team that's behind me. Day by day, heat by heat, wave by wave, let's get it."

Another big loss included Maxime Huscenot who came up short in his Round of 64 heat. This early elimination could have detrimental effects on his chances to requalify for the Challenger Series.

Keeping their qualification hopes alive, Charly Quivront, Patrick Langdon-Dark, Sam Piter and Hans Odriozola moved into the Round of 32 after surviving the first day of competition. Piter earned the highest heat total of the day with 14.17 (out of a possible 20) and the only excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10) for his commitment, variety and degree of difficulty.

Guilherme Ribeiro - WSL / Pedro Mestre

After losing a few of the hometown heroes earlier in the day, Guilherme Ribeiro managed to hold onto second in his heat to advance to the Round of 32. Ribeiro would have to go all the way to Finals Day in Caparica to ensure his chances for qualification.

Earlier in the day, good friends Matias Canhoto and João Mendonça both advanced to the Round of 64, and will get to surf again tomorrow.

"It was pretty difficult, but it always feels good to compete close to home," said Canhoto. "I tried my best, tried to get the two best waves, and now we just keep going. João is a really good friend and we've been competing together since we were young. It feels really good to have all my friends competing, it helps to push my level."

The next call will be on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 a.m. GMT+1.

The Caparica Surf Fest will run from April 15 to April 19, 2025 at Costa da Caparica, Portugal.

