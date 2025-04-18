Intense Day of Competition at Caparica Surf Fest 2025

PRAIA DO PARAISO, Costa da Caparica, Portugal (Friday, April 18, 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Caparica Surf Fest 2025 enjoyed a short day of competition, wrapping up the men's Round of 16 and the women's Quarterfinals. After waiting for the tide to improve and a storm to pass, the swell built throughout the afternoon in strong winds to provide contestable two-to-three foot surf. The next call for Finals Day is Saturday, 19 April at 7:00 a.m. GMT+1.

Getting to the business end of the competition, Challenger Series scenarios are still in play with some competitors waiting for the final results to trickle in to determine if they've done enough to qualify.

Looking, and feeling, stronger everyday after suffering a severe ankle injury last year, is former Championship Tour (CT) surfer Frederico Morais (POR). Getting more confidence with every heat, Morais displayed some of his well-known powerful snaps to take the win and advance to the Quarterfinals ahead of Ruben Vittoria (EUK).

"It feels good to finally make some heats, in front of the home crowd, especially coming from an injury," Morais said. "It's kind of tricky conditions, but there are some fun waves, and I'm excited to go through to the next round. I'm just taking it step by step."

Thomas Debierre (FRA) went excellent in his Round of 16 clash that had big implications for Charly Quivront (FRA) and Hans Odriozola (EUK) for Challenger Series qualification. Quivront did well to build his score and held on to second to eliminate Odriozola.

In a nail-biting heat, Yago Dominguez (EUK) made it one heat closer to qualification when he grabbed the top spot ahead of João Mendonça (POR), eliminating Noa Dupouy (FRA) and Adur Amatriain (EUK).

The women's Quarterfinals got off to an exciting start with seven-time European QS champion Pauline Ado (FRA) going head-to-head with No.2 ranked Francisca Veselko (POR). Ado used her experience to get a quick start, leaving Veselko to play catch up. The former World Junior Champion and local favourite scoured the lineup and committed to a huge section for one critical turn and scored an excellent 8.00 to jump into the lead. Ado couldn't improve on her score and Veselko advanced to the Semifinals.

"When I was paddling into that wave, I knew there was only one section to hit and I just went big for one turn," said Veselko. "I'm glad that one stood up, because I was having some trouble out there finding the right waves. The swell picked up and I really like these conditions, so hopefully we get similar waves tomorrow."

It was a make or break situation for Teresa Bonvalot (POR) coming up against Tiara van der Huls (NLD). Bonvalot did well under pressure, surfing a smart heat to stay busy and build her scores. Van Der Huls came back with an excellent 8.27 for one huge maneuver, but never got another opportunity and Bonvalot secured the win to setup a Semifinal matchup with Francisca Veselko.

"It's tricky out there, with some heavy one-turn sections," said Bonvalot. "It feels good to get that win. I tried to manage everything that I could. I've had some nice matchups with Kika (Veselko). We've been competing for so long against each other. I think it will be fun, so hopefully we get good waves as well."

Sarah Leiceaga (FRA) and Alys Barton (GBR) advanced to the Semifinals after defeating Maria Salgado (POR) and Janina Zeitler (DEU) respectively.

Fighting for the regional title, No.1 Jorgann Couzinet (FRA) and No.2 Keoni Lasa (EUK) came up against each other in the Round of 16. Couzinet got all the work done in the first five minutes of the heat with a total of 13.33 (out of a possible 20). Lasa did well to stay in second until Ido Hagag (ISR) played spoiler with a big air maneuver, bumping Lasa down to third and losing out on the European crown.

"I feel amazing, but this heat was tough," Couzinet said. "I broke my board and decided to paddle over to Keoni, because I didn't want him to get any waves! I'm sorry for him, he's a great kid, but I knew the European trophy was on the line."

Couzinet, a three-time European champion, was overcome with emotion when he was handed his fourth European QS trophy.

"I wanted it so bad, I already have a spot for it on the shelf back home. This was the goal, to become European champion. There have been so many tough years, and there was so much pressure, this trophy means so much. When you're so down, you just have to keep believing that something better is around the corner, but if you told me a few months ago that I would win this title, I wouldn't have believed you."

With an unassailable lead at the top of the rankings, Tya Zebrowski (FRA) claimed the 2024/2025 WSL European QS title after a dominant season.

The next call for Finals Day will be Friday, 19 April at 10:00 a.m. for a possible 10:35 a.m. GMT+1 start.

Watch all the action LIVE at WorldSurfLeague.com, on the free WSL app and the WSL YouTube.

The Caparica Surf Fest will run from April 15 to April 19, 2025 at Costa da Caparica, Portugal.

The Caparica Surf Fest is proudly supported by Almada City Council, Visit Portugal, Estrella Galicia, MEO, Millennium BCP, Wotels, Hertz, Cabreiroa with media partners SIC, SportTV, Radio Comercial, M80, Cidade FM, Expresso, Record, and MEO Beachcam.