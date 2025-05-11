Traeger Grills Pro Junior to Take Place at Lennox Head

Lennox Head, NSW - [May 10, 2025] - The World Surf League (WSL) is thrilled to announce the Traeger Grills Pro Junior, set to take place from July 3 to 8, 2025, at the world-renowned surf destination of Lennox Head, New South Wales. This exciting event will be a key part of the Soundboks Ozgrom Open, a Le-Ba Boardriders junior surfing initiative since 2012, a vibrant celebration of youth surfing talent and surf culture.

Dane Henry - WSL / Ethan Smith

The Traeger Grills Pro Junior will showcase the next generation of surfing superstars, providing a platform for young athletes to compete at Lennox Head, known for its consistent waves and natural beauty,. thisThis event promises to be an unforgettable experience for both competitors and spectators.

Previous years have drawn surfers from around the world to the New South Wales surf town for a chance to compete in one of the most anticipated Pro Juniors on the calendar. Past competitors include Championship Tour surfers and Olympians, including Jack Robinson, Owen Wright, Tyler Wright, Molly Picklum and Macy Calaghan.

Tayla Green - WSL / Ethan Smith

In 2024, the event saw standout performances from Dane Henry (AUS) and Tayla Green (NZL), who clinched victories in their respective divisions. Henry's perfect 10-point ride, featuring a backflip maneuver, was a highlight of the competition.

"We are thrilled to have a sanctioned WSL Pro Junior at Lennox Head as part of the Soundboks Ozgrom Open," said Ty Sorati, WSL Tour Director. "This event offers a fantastic opportunity for young surfers to shine on a global stage and is the perfect setting to celebrate the vibrant culture of youth surfing. Lennox Head has always been a place where surf talent thrives, and we can't wait to see what these athletes will bring to the waves."

With a passion for bringing people together over great food and great experiences, Traeger Grills is proud to support the future of surfing through the Pro Junior event.

The Traeger Grills Pro Junior will be webcast on WorldSurfLeague.com and is set to run from July 3 - 8, 2025 at Lennox Head, NSW.