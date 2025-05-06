WSL North America Longboard Finale Set at Iconic Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., USA (Tuesday, May 6, 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) North America Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) contingent prepare for the conclusion to their 2025/2026 season at the iconic Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin. This event brings competitors back to Virginia Beach, Va., for a third consecutive season to crown the North America Longboard Regional victors and determine who qualifies for the 2025 WSL Longboard Tour. The long-standing Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin holds its roots deep in the Virginia Beach surf community for a 22nd year of hosting this local event.

"We're excited to have our Longboard competitors finish their season at Virginia Beach with the help of Coastal Edge and Katin. This is a great opportunity for our athletes to get more experience and also determine who qualifies for the 2025 WSL Longboard Tour," said Meg Bernardo, WSL North America Regional Manager. "A big thank you goes to D. Nachnani for continuing to help organize this event along the city of Virginia Beach for always being the best hosts as we crown our North America Longboard Regional winners."

WSL North America's longboarders converge upon Virginia Beach's famed 1st Street Jetty to decide who qualifies for the 2025 WSL Longboard Tour. But, it also leaves room for all the fun, vibes, and antics courtesy of the Katin team.

Long-standing Event Brings WSL's Top Longboard Contenders Back to Virginia Beach

The WSL joins the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin which also hosts an array of amateur divisions alongside North America's top-tier competitors. Former winners of this event include recent WSL Longboard Title contender Chase Lieder (USA), previous WSL Longboard Tour competitors Richie Cravey (USA), Liv Stokes (CAN), and Chloe Coleman (USA). Now in its third year of qualifying athletes to the WSL Longboard Tour following the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic, this event continues to provide the pinnacle of the North America season.

"It's so exciting to partner with Katin once again and bring the World Surf League Longboard Qualifying Series back to Virginia Beach," said D. Nachnani, Coastal Edge President. "Each year gets better than the last with all the support from Katin and the WSL crew on-site to continue building the legacy of this iconic event that is now in its 22nd year of hosting the local competition. And, a third consecutive year with welcoming the region's premier talents to showcase their incredible surfing. We can't wait for this year to get underway."

All the laughs, high-energy, and Virginia Beach takeover by Katin's leading members Saxon Wilson and Greyson Messier takes you through all the fun that can be had - and some competing too.

2025 WSL Longboard Tour Qualifiers Finalized

After their wins at the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic, Malia Ilagan (USA) and Cole Robbins (USA) enter this event ranked No. 1 and look to hold their place atop the leaderboard. For Ilagan, it would be her maiden qualification for the WSL Longboard Tour as Robbins looks to return to a WSL Longboard Title race as a previous Tour veteran.

The Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin event window opens Friday, May 24, 2025 through Monday, May 26, 2025.