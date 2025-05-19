Who's In - Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin

The vibes are inbound at Virginia Beach for the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin LQS 1,000 and North America's top contenders are ready. Now in its 22nd year, the Steel Pier Classic provides the Virginia Beach community with Memorial Day weekend fun for the whole family. But, it also hosts the final stop to determine who qualifies for the 2025 WSL Longboard Tour.

Here's who will be looking to stake their claim.

A maiden WSL victory last year in Virginia Beach for Chase Lieder propelled him to the WSL Longboard Tour and ultimately contesting for a World Longboard Title.

Chase Lieder

The champ is back! After his first-ever WSL win at this event in 2024, Chase Lieder earned a spot back onto the WSL Longboard Tour and didn't let the season wildcard opportunity slip by. Lieder went on to finish No. 8 and vie for a World Longboard Title in El Salvador and now he's back to play spoiler for those looking to join him in 2025.

The 17-year-old took over Finals Day with dominant performances leading to her first-ever WSL win over a stacked field.

Malia Ilagan

Ventura, California's Malia Ilagan found her form in the jersey over the last year after posting a near-perfect 9.83 in Virginia Beach and finished with a Semifinal. The 18-year-old started the year with a massive, maiden win in Pismo Beach and returns to VB ranked No. 1. Ilagan earned a wildcard to the Huntington Beach Longboard Classic last season and now looks to return a full-time competitor with one more result at the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic.

From start to finish on Finals Day, Cole Robbins was the surfer to beat and he carried that momentum into a stacked Final for a 15.50.

Cole Robbins

An icon on the WSL Longboard Tour, Cole Robbins spent over a decade competing with the world's best vying for a World Longboard Title and finishing as World No. 3 in 2018. Robbins' showed he's not done yet with a pivotal win in Pismo Beach to start this season after finishing runner-up in Virginia Beach last year. Now, Robbins looks to hold firm and rejoin the world's best.

The Californian kept the pace until taking over the Final at Virginia Beach for her first-ever WSL win and now sets her eyes on the 2023/24 LQS season.

Liv Stokes

A former WSL Longboard Tour threat, Liv Stokes returns as the 2023 event champ and looking for more success to shake up the ranks. Stokes' runner-up performance in Pismo Beach set her up for the opportunity to overtake the No. 1 spot and secure her place back among the world's best.

Parker Sawyer looks to bring Virginia Beach a Steel Pier Classic WSL LQS title. - WSL

Virginia Beach's Own

A leading trio of VB's own Parker Sawyer, Camden Hoover and Story Martinez are set to hold down home waters and capture the first Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic LQS title for their hometown crowd. Martinez's win in the amateur event last year added her name to the event's 22-year history and now the WSL stage awaits once more.

The Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin window opens May 24 through 26 at the famed 1st Street Jetty of Virginia Beach.