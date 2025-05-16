Stage Set For Newcastle Pro Junior to Kick Off Tomorrow at Newcastle Beach

The stage is set for the second event of the World Surf League (WSL) Australia / Oceania Junior Qualifying Series (JQS), the Newcastle Pro Junior, to kick off tomorrow morning at Newcastle Beach. The event has attracted over 90 of Australia and New Zealand's best 20 and under surfers who are all looking to bank important rankings points in their quest to qualify for the WSL World Junior Championships by year's end.

The Pro Junior event also marks the second WSL event to run as part of the 2025 Newcastle SURFEST, which will culminate early next month with the Burton Automotive Newcastle SURFEST Presented by Bonsoy Challenger Series event. This will set up an amazing few weeks of Pro Surfing action around the surf-mad town of Newcastle.

"WSL is super excited to be returning to Newcastle for the Newcastle Pro Junior as part of SURFEST," said WSL APAC Tour Director Ty Sorati. "We had an amazing QS event here earlier this year, and of course, the CS event here in a few weeks, which is a testament to how much this town loves surfing. I'd like to wish all of the competitors the best of luck ahead of this weekend."

The event has attracted some of surfing's brightest future stars, including Sky Brown (GBR), Ziggy Aloha Mackenzie (AUS), Harley Walters (AUS) and Hughie Vaughan (AUS), to name a few.

"This will be the first time a Surfest Pro Junior has been held at Newcastle Beach since 2006," said Newcastle Surfest event director, Warren Smith. "It is great to be able to take the 2025 Newcastle Pro Junior to the traditional home of Surfest, Newcastle Beach. The success of the EJE Architecture and Genesis Health + Fitness QS 1000 earlier this year proved to us there was a strong appetite to host events at Newcastle Beach. A building swell and strengthening onshore winds will make for challenging conditions, though I expect some spectacular surfing as a result. If you're planning to head to Newcastle Beach, save trying to find a car park and catch public transport."

The 2025 Newcastle Pro Junior is set to run at Newcastle Beach from May 17 - 18, 2025.