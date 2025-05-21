Community Unites to Restore Margaret River Coastline

As part of the 2025 Western Australia Margaret River Pro, the World Surf League (WSL) teamed up with long-time partner Nature Conservation Margaret River Region and a coalition of local groups to protect and restore the coast at Grunters Beach-a popular surf break located just south of the main contest site at Main Break.

On Thursday, May 15, volunteers gathered for a coastal "brushing busy bee," laying native branches across sensitive areas of dune to close off informal pathways and help stabilize the landscape. This technique gives vegetation a foothold and plays a crucial role in preventing erosion caused by foot traffic and wind exposure.

Volunteer helping to stabilize seaside dunes by inserting brush. - WSL / Tim Campbell

The restoration effort brought together a wide range of community members, including juniors from the Cowaramup Bay Boardriders, representatives from the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, the Line in the Sand philanthropic group, and the Margaret River Coastal Residents Association. The Residents Association, in particular, contributes to the long-term health of the coast year-round, meeting weekly to manage invasive weeds, plant native vegetation, and maintain local dune systems.

Coastline at Grunters Beach being restored by the local community. - WSL / Tim Campbell

Juniors from Cowaramup Bay Board Riders giving back to their community. - WSL / Tim Campbell

"This coastline is a much-loved and iconic part of the southwest," said Chloe Deakin, Coastal Officer with Nature Conservation Margaret River Region." These legends restored dunes, laid brush and led by example-by sticking to coastal pathways and designated tracks to prevent erosion and protect native plants. It's also important to resist the temptation to climb dunes for a better view, or to let kids sandboard or roll down the dunes, which causes significant damage."

The Margaret River coastline is known for its stunning natural features-granite cliffs, limestone outcrops, pristine surf breaks, and rich marine life-but it's also under increasing pressure from development, land clearing, population growth, and climate change.

The breathtaking Margaret River coastline everyone has come together to protect. - WSL / Tim Campbell

The brushing busy bee underway! - WSL / Tim Campbell

"Increasing use of the coast by the growing number of residents and tourists, together with other threats like climate change, are putting pressure on the fragile coastal region," said Nature Conservation General Manager Drew McKenzie. "That's why we welcome the World Surf League's decision to help put the spotlight on caring for the coastline of this much-loved location on surfing's elite tour, and to help develop a culture of stewardship."

Nature Conservation Margaret River Region has been a WSL PURE grantee since 2022. The partnership has grown each year, evolving from event-focused collaborations into a broader shared mission to protect critical coastal environments and support community-led solutions.

The organization is the leading environmental nonprofit in the region, working across multiple focus areas-including weed control, environmental education, wildlife protection, and coastal and river restoration. Its collaborative model brings together local knowledge, science, and volunteer action to tackle environmental challenges holistically.

"Alone, we can all do a bit. But together we can really achieve so much," McKenzie added. "That's the strength of this partnership-with so many local groups working on the ground in the Margaret River region. Each one has a really important role to play, and by collaborating we're helping each other punch above our weight to create real environmental outcomes."

To learn more, visit www.natureconservation.org.au or connect with your local conservation group.

The incredible NCMRR team (left to right): Ben Howell (Biodiversity Officer), Chloe Deakin (Coastal Officer), and Drew McKenzie (General Manager)., - WSL / Tim Campbell