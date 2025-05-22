Competition gets underway at the SumatranSurfariis Hamamatsu Open Nami Matsuri

SumatranSurfariis Hamamatsu Open Nami Matsuri powered by YAMAMOTO co.,ltd. LQS1000 / QS2000 Kicks Off in Hamamatsu.

Hamamatsu Open Men's QS Opening Round - WSL / Y Kanai

The highly anticipated SumatranSurfariis Hamamatsu Open Nami Matsuri officially got underway, marking the beginning of an intense week of surfing competition on the shores of Hamamatsu.

Despite thick fog causing several interruptions throughout the day, Day 1 saw the completion of 12 heats in the Men's QS2000 Round of 88 and 8 heats in the Men's LQS Round of 48.

Among the standouts was Raito Sato (JPN), who navigated the challenging conditions with precision. In Heat 7 of the QS2000, he posted two scores in the 6-point range, claiming the day's highest single-wave and total heat score. Sato advanced to the Round of 64 in first place, outperforming Taichi Wakita (JPN), a seasoned surfer with Challenger Series experience.

Hamamatsu Open Men's LQS Opening Round - WSL / Y Kanai

Meanwhile, the LQS1000 event-Japan's first WSL-sanctioned longboard competition in approximately eight years-featured an electric performance from Taiki Mori (JPN). Carrying the momentum from his recent victory at the JPSA Sawakami S.LEAGUE 24-25 Grand Finals, Mori delivered the highest total score of the day, an impressive 9.80, securing a spot in the Round of 32.

Day 2 of the competition is scheduled to begin with a first call at 7:30 AM on May 22.