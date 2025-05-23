- WSL / Andrew Nichols
NewsNorth AmericaMalia Ilagan

Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin Set for Memorial Day Weekend Action

The stage is set for opening day at the World Surf League (WSL) Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin. Qualification for the WSL Longboard Tour is on the line with the North America Longboard Regional victors claiming their place among the world's best. Virginia Beach's famed 1st Street Jetty provides the playing field with some of the region's top contenders ready to take on the local standouts and celebrate the 22nd year of the Steel Pier Classic.

Malia Ilagan looks to make her move at the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic
2:10
The current North America Longboard QS No. 1 Malia Ilagan is headed back for Virginia Beach looking to seal her spot on the 2025 WSL Longboard Tour.

Current No. 1's Malia Ilagan and Cole Robbins Prepare to Fend Off Field

Following brilliant wins at the Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic, Malia Ilagan and Cole Robbins return to Virginia Beach looking to solidify their place atop the rankings and qualify for the 2025 WSL Longboard Tour. For Ilagan, it's her opportunity to join the world's best as a rookie as previous WSL Longboard Tour veteran, Robbins, looks to rejoin the chase toward his maiden World Title.

Ilagan's Semifinal result at the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic was her career-best before going on to win in Pismo Beach to start the new season, and also earned an out-of-region win in Noosa, Australia, earlier this year.

"I've made some pretty great friends there and it's a special place to go back and revisit where I've made some crazy memories. Almost getting a 10 in Virginia last year definitely helped settle my contest nerves," said Ilagan. "Pismo Beach was my first Final so I felt like it was my ice-breaking moment and that was finally the first time I felt able to surf to best of my ability. I just try to have as much at these contests that I can now instead of taking them so seriously. I'm thinking about all the fun I'm going to have rather than the result and not let it get to my head about the opportunity that could come up depending on how I do."

On the catch up with Chase Lieder, defending Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic champ is back
1:41
A maiden WSL victory last year in Virginia Beach for Chase Lieder propelled him to the WSL Longboard Tour and ultimately contesting for a World Longboard Title.

Chase Lieder Returns to Defend His Crown Following Incredible 2024 Year

The newest WSL Longboard Tour standout, Chase Lieder, began his run toward a maiden World Longboard Title at this event in 2024. Lieder's win helped secure his place back among the world's best where he went on to finish No. 8 in the world and requalify for the 2025 WSL Longboard Tour. Now, the 19-year-old is back to defend his event title just down the highway from his hometown of Montauk, N.Y.

"I've got no pressure going into it and I'm just going down there to have fun. It looks like we could have waves so I'm stoked," said Lieder. "Definitely spoil a few people's days [laughs]. I can't wait for that. It's just good to be around good longboarders that push you. I love it and I can't wait to do it in Virginia."

ecsc Parker Sawyer joins the likes of Camden Hoover and Story Martinez looking to keep the title in Virginia Beach this year. - WSL

Virginia Beach's Own Ready to Hold Down Home Waters

But, the region's best will have to deal with some of Virginia Beach's own to make their way to the top including former North America Longboard Regional runner-up Parker Sawyer. Plus, Camden Hoover and Story Martinez are also back to spoil proceedings and have their hometown in full support. Martinez's win at the amateur event was a highlight of the weekend in 2024 for the local crowd and now looks to carry that into the WSL event.

"Winning an event always gives me that confidence so I'm looking forward to the event again," said Martinez. "I've got a new Ricky Carroll log that I've been loving riding her at 1st Street so I'm stoked for the WSL event this year. Having a WSL event here in my hometown is always special. The surf community gets super happy being able to host it."

Event organizers will convene at 7:30 a.m. EDT for a possible 8:00 a.m. EDT start.

Malia Ilagan

- WSL
Malia Ilagan looks to make her move at the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic

The current North America Longboard QS No. 1 Malia Ilagan is headed back for Virginia Beach looking to seal her spot on the 2025 WSL

2:10
- WSL
Andrew Nichols
Who's In - Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin

The 2024/2025 North America Longboard QS finale awaits. Who's vying for the regional win?

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Malia Ilagan and Cole Robbins Win 2024 Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic

Malia Ilagan and Cole Robbins emerge victorious, take control of the North America rankings to start 2024/2025.

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Malia Ilagan's Major Breakthrough, Claims Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic Victory

The 17-year-old took over Finals Day with dominant performances leading to her first-ever WSL win over a stacked field.

1:50
- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Andrew Nichols
Chloe Coleman and Chase Lieder Win 2024 Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic presented by Katin

Coleman and Lieder Claim Maiden Wins for Montauk Sweep, Robbins and Hoover Earn Runner-ups at 1st Street Jetty, Plus Coleman and Van

North America

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
WSL North America Longboard Finale Set at Iconic Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin

Long-standing Event Brings WSL's Top Longboard Contenders Back to Virginia Beach

- WSL
The complete 2024 Katin Virginia Beach Diaries I Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic

All the laughs, high-energy, and Virginia Beach takeover by Katin's leading members Saxon Wilson and Greyson Messier takes you through all

2:37
- WSL
2025 Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin Preview: Top-tier longboarding and vibes await in Virginia Beach for Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin

WSL North America's longboarders converge upon Virginia Beach's famed 1st Street Jetty to decide who qualifies for the 2025 WSL Longboard

0:33
- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Sanoa Dempfle-Olin and Lucca Mesinas Win 2025 Vans Jack's Surfboards Pro Presented by 805 QS 4,000

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2025 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download