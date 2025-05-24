Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin Semifinalists Determined on Opening Day

The stage is set for Finals Day at the World Surf League (WSL) Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Presented by Katin, a North America Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000, kicked off in marathon form to determine Semifinalists in two-foot wind swell at Virginia Beach's 1st Street Jetty. WSL Longboard Tour implications unraveled with the upper echelon holding their ground against a hungry contingent looking to overtake the rankings. Now, an all-important Finals Day awaits to see who adds their name to Virginia Beach surfing history.

Cole Robbins' (USA) Quarterfinal performance built each wave before posting a 16.67 heat total. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Current No. 1 Cole Robbins Takes Over Quarterfinal Showing

One of the WSL Longboard Tour's long-time World Title threats, Cole Robbins, currently holds the No. 1 spot and looks to return among the world's best - starting with brilliant performances on opening day. Robbins' 8.00 (out of a possible 10) took him to the lead in a Quarterfinal battle after already earning a pivotal Round of 32 heat win. But, Robbins wasn't done and the Santa Barbara, Calif., competitor showcased a variety of footwork, time on the nose, and flow to post a day's best 8.67 and 16.67 (out of a possible 20) heat total.

"I'm so pumped up. It's all coming into place which is nice and it was good to put a heat together after the first heat was a little slow," Robbins said. "My first heat the wind was blowing from the north but then this last heat it came from the south and we got some great sets in that heat. There are sets in every heat and it feels like it's three times the size of last year. This is just a lucky board. It's the same board I rode in Pismo Beach so I've got my good luck charm, my girlfriend is here and she's always a good luck charm, I'm just stoked."

Kai McPhillips (USA) holds strong and keeps his qualification hopes thriving with a 16.13 total. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Kai McPhillips' Style and Poise Posts Excellence for Semifinal Appearance

Kai McPhillips put on a showcase in his Quarterfinal bout with defending event winner Chase Lieder and early event standouts Noah Hogle and DeSales Mudd. McPhillips' 8.13 and 16.13 helped regain his confidence after a shaky start to his day in the Round of 32. Now, the current No. 3, McPhillips, prepares for a big Semifinal showing in hopes carrying the momentum toward WSL Longboard Tour qualification.

"It felt nice to have a good heat there. I surfed a five-minute heat and nearly went in with a 0-point heat total so that was way better," McPhillips said. "Having those kind of scores definitely takes the weight off your shoulders. That 8.00 I actually caught on the paddle back out and it just lined up on the sandbar perfectly. I know I still have work to do and the goal is to just win this thing and give myself the best chance to qualify."

Tony Silvagni's 15-point, plus heat totals in the Round of 32 and Quarterfinals sent him to the Semifinals. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Former WSL Longboard Tour veteran Tony Silvagni added his name to the excellent list with an 8.00 and Quarterfinal heat win before reigning North America Longboard Regional winner Jack Van Wagoner posted an 8.50 to earn a heat win of his own and looks to requalify for the WSL Longboard Tour.

Liv Stokes (CAN) starts strong and looks for back-to-back Final appearances in 2024/2025. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Liv Stokes Slides Through Quarterfinal Debut, Eyes Second Steel Pier Classic Title

Current No. 2 and 2023 event victor Liv Stokes debuted in impressive form, locking in a 7.33 in her Quarterfinal debut. Stokes' control over the heat led to a heat win over Virginia Beach's own Story Martinez and Morgan Knight (USA) with the locals going back and forth for the advancing position. Martinez's last effort was enough to join Stokes into the Semifinals as Stokes looks for a big result to requalify for the WSL Longboard Tour.

"It's super fun out there. There's these little rights and I've been training at Blackies in Newport to get ready for this one so I'm stoked for the rest of the contest," Stokes said. "I'm in second so I have to come out and try and keep the momentum up. This was my first WSL win and it was the best day of my life. I was so excited to qualify for the Longboard Tour that year and the waves are the best they've been the last few years so I'm stoked."

Virginia Beach's Camden Hoover Shines, No. 1 Malia Ilagan Pushes the Pace

Current No. 1 Malia Ilagan and reoccuring threat Cash Hoover also earned pivotal heat wins alongside former Virginia Beach local Camden Hoover to earn Semifinal appearances. Ilagan continues her road toward WSL Longboard Tour qualification atop the rankings as Hoover looks to claim a monumental win at home and play ultimate spoiler to proceedings.

"That was a rough heat for me. It wasn't exactly how I wanted to start the event," Ilagan said. "But, I'll use it as motivation to do better next time and just keep having fun. I'm here with a bunch of people and it's so good. I do miss having my hometown friends at a contest but we're having a great time in Virginia Beach."

Virginia Beach's own Camden Hoover (USA) joins Story Martinez (USA) into the Semifinals for the hometown crowd. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

This marks a breakthrough win for Hoover as she moves into the Semifinals of a WSL event for the first time in home waters.

"It's so exciting to be into the Semis and I hope there's a little wave and stoked to see all the girls going for it," Hoover said. "I'm just so happy. We've got some waves at home and a contest at home which is always fun. I'm ready for the next heat and hope to keep it going."

Event organizers will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. EDT for a possible 9:00 a.m. EDT start.