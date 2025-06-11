World Surf League Returns to Sumatra For 2025 Krui Pro QS 6000

Over 220 of the Asia Pacific's best up-and-coming surfers have arrived in South Sumatra, Indonesia, ahead of the 2025 Krui Pro, World Surf League Qualifying Series (QS) 6000 event. It is the first event of the Asia and Australia / Oceania Regional QS for 2025/26 and will help decide both regions' Challenger Series representatives for next season.

Known for its long, high-performance and at times hollow walls, Ujung Bocur is a world-class left-hander that is as exciting for surf fans watching as it is for the competitors surfing it. This week, the waves are forecast to be pumping, meaning there will be no shortage of action with the early rounds already underway.

"It's always a pleasure to return to Krui," said WSL APAC Tour Director, Ty Sorati. "It is an incredible location to launch the regional season for Asia Pacific, and the competitors love coming back. When they're not competing on the point at Ujung Bocur, they're off surfing one of the other dozens of waves in the area. It's an amazing place to come, and we thank all of our event partners for making it possible to return.

Now in its seventh year, the Krui Pro has grown from a QS 1000 to a QS 6000 this year, with representatives from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, India, China, and, of course, Indonesia.

"On behalf of PSOI (Indonesian Surf Federation), I'm very thankful for the strong support from Kemenpora for the Krui Pro," said Head of PSOI Tipi Jabrik. "Their backing has helped elevate this event and highlight Indonesia's world-class surf destinations. It's a great example of national support for the growth of surfing in Indonesia, bringing together surfers from across the country and around the world."

Day 1 has seen some epic performances already, particularly from Caleb Tancred AUS), who won two heats today to book himself a spot in the Round of 96. Ben Zanatta Creagh (AUS) also looked solid, earning the second-highest score of the day in the QS 6000 event.

Ikko Watanabe (JPN) has continued his epic form from Day 1 of the Krui Pro Junior to claim victory in the Final today, overcoming countrymen Yuma Nagasawa (JPN) and Kenshin Matsunaga (JPN) as well as Indonesia's Westen Hirst (INA).

Fellow Japanese competitor Mirai Ikeda (JPN) dominated the women's Final, posting a 17.60 (out of a possible 20) two-wave total to beat Anon Matsuoka (JPN), Rita Suzuki (JPN) and Jasmine Studer (INA), who finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

The 2025 Krui Pro QS 6000 is set to run at Ujung Bocur from June 11 - 17, 2025.