Longboard Action Kicks Off Opening Day at eThekwini Surf Pro

DURBAN, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa (Wednesday, 18 June 2025) - The eThekwini Surf Pro kicked off with longboarding action on the first day of competition. This World Surf League (WSL) Africa Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 is the only event in the region that will determine the qualifiers for the 2025 World Longboard Tour.

Competitors were greeted with glassy, small surf at New Pier making for fun rides all the way to the shore. The longboard community showed up with the likes of former World Longboard Champion Steven Sawyer, defending event winner Sam Christianson, and South African longboard champions Christy Giilmour and Tarryn King.

Sam Christianson Executes Near-Perfect Heat

In an incredible display of style, poise and creativity, defending event winner Sam Christianson scored a near-perfect heat total of 18.23 (out of a possible 20) in the Quarterfinals. Christianson was already leading the heat against Cape Town's Shane Fourie when he scored back-to-back 9-point rides. The Durban local glided into a little runner, fading from left to right, hanging ten for a long period, before switching his stance to hit a perfectly timed re-entry.

Christianson qualified for the World Longboard Tour in 2024 after winning the inaugural eThekwini Surf Pro. He'll have to overcome Durban's Oliver Packham in their Semifinal clash, while Steven Sawyer and Guy Campbell will feature in the second Semifinal.

Crystal Hulett - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Crystal Hulett On Track for Title Defense

Defending event winner Crystal Hulett is on track to defend her eThekwini Surf Pro Longboard title after advancing to the Semifinals. Hulett overcame Noa-Grace Garnett in the Quarterfinals with a total of 12.06. She'll face newly crowned South African longboard champion Christy Gilmour in the Semifinals when competition resumes. Gilmour scored the best heat total in the women's draw with 14.00 in her Quarterfinal against Josie Middleton.

Multiple South African champion Tarryn King will come up against fellow Capetonian Cara Stubbs in the second Semifinal.

The next call will be on Thursday, June 19 at 7:30 a.m. GMT+1 for a possible 7:50 a.m. start.

The eThekwini Surf Pro will be streamed live from Thursday, 19 June through Saturday, 21 June. Watch live on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL YouTube or the free WSL app.

For more information visit WorldSurfLeague.com