Field Narrowed at eThekwini Surf Pro, Finals Day Tomorrow

DURBAN, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa (Friday, 20 June 2025) - Day 3 of the World Surf League (WSL) Africa eThekwini Surf Pro completed a big day of surfing, which saw the Qualifying Series, Longboard and Pro Juniors in action. Finals Day is set for tomorrow, Saturday, 21 June with the first call at 6:45 a.m. GMT+1.

Conditions Test Men's QS Campaigners

The day started with a bang, but the ocean threw a curveball when the high tide squashed the swell and the competition was forced to go on hold during the men's QS 2,000 Quarterfinals.

After a quick reset and refocus, Adin Masencamp paddled back out for his heat and quickly got to work. Masencamp took control by staying busy, and shut it down with an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10) to advance to the Semifinals.

"We paddled out for that heat, and then it got called off because there were no waves," said Masencamp. "I had something to eat, and drink water and came back with a fresh mind. I just tried to get the rhythm going. Coming off the Challenger Series, the level is incredibly high, but I really enjoy that environment. This event is a good warmup, so I can go to Ballito guns blazing."

Defending event winnerLuke Thompson kept his campaign alive despite the slow conditions and small waves. Thompson scoured the lineup for scoring potential and threw down a few powerful snaps to advance to the Semifinals.

Brothers Luke Slijpen and Connor Slijpen progressed to the Semifinals, and if they take the win, they could face each other in the Final.

Hulett, Christianson Eyeing Back-to-Back Longboard Titles

Defending event winner Crystal Hulett upset Durban local and South African national longboard champion Christy Gilmour with smooth footwork and better wave selection. Hulett is eyeing a back-to-back eThekwini Surf Pro LQS victory in Durban with her casual, happy approach.

In a rematch of last year's Semifinal, it was an exciting matchup between Cara Stubbs and Tarryn King. The two Capetonians went toe-to-toe, and this time Stubbs got the win over King to book her spot in the Final and give herself a shot at the World Longboard Tour qualification.

"It was a nerve-wracking heat," said Stubbs. "We hustled each other out of position when the first set came, and we were both on the back foot. She was in rhythm during the first half, but then I finally psyched myself up to get into rhythm and I'm super stoked. I'm going to give it everything I got in the Final. It's a lifelong dream to be on the World Longboard Tour."

Durban's Sam Christianson delivered an excellent display of stylish and technical surfing in his Semifinal against Oliver Packham. Christianson's impressive hang time on the nose and effortless cross-stepping earned him an excellent 8.83, setting up a rematch of last year's Final with Steven Sawyer.

Sawyer did well to manage a slow heat and earn an excellent 8.50 on a beautiful left to dispatch Guy Campbell.

"That was a slow heat," said Sawyer. "I got knocked in the QS this morning, and it was a tell-tale sign for me about where not to sit and what not to do. Sam and I are in the Finals again, he's got a PhD between the piers here, so I'm going to try my best to throw him off, nothing but brotherly love!"

Pro Juniors Start Campaign in Durban

The eThekwini Pro Junior kicked off today with the women's and men's opening rounds, which saw some fresh talent making their WSL Pro Junior debut. 15-year-old Max Kauffman won her first heat in her debut in Durban, while 13-year-old Coco Clark also advanced through her heat to launch her Pro Junior campaign.

In the men's Round of 32, standouts includedMatt Canning, Connor Slijpen and Luc Lepront. Slijpen, in his final year as a Junior, gained plenty of reps today in Durban when he also progressed to the men's QS 2,000.

The next call will be on Saturday, June 21 at 6:45 a.m. GMT+1 for a possible 7:05 a.m. start.

