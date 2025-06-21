Lagundri Bay Lights Up for Day One of the Nias Pro QS 6,000

LAGUNDRI BAY, NIAS / INDONESIA (Saturday, June 21, 2025) - The 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Nias Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 kicked off in style today with clean three-to-five-foot surf and light offshore winds providing ideal conditions at the world-class right-hand reef of Lagundri Bay. The opening day completed the men's and women's Round of 136 and 48 respectively, and five heats of the men's Round of 128.

Takumi Nakamura - WSL / Tim Hain

Japanese surfer Takumi Nakamura posted the highest heat total of the men's Round of 136 with a strong performance, earning a 6.67 and 5.83, for a combined 12.50 (out of a possible 20). Nakamura went on to also take the win in his Round of 128 heat to make his way to the Round of 96. Indonesia's Raflin Wau, Raju Seran, Jelius Wau and Widianto Wau all progressed through the Opening Round and are looking to take the win here in Nias.

Cameron MacDougall looked sharp and composed as he aimed to improve on his 49th-place finish at the Nias Pro in 2024. Showing renewed confidence and flow, MacDougall delivered the highest heat total of the men's Round of 128 so far to comfortably advance to the next round.

In the women's division, Australia's Keira Buckpitt opened her campaign with a solid heat total of 12.66, showing power and precision in the glassy morning conditions. However, it was reigning event winner Ella McCaffray who stole the show. Entering the draw just days ago, making a clear statement that she's here to defend her title, posting the only excellent score of the round, an 8.17 (out of a possible 10), and backing it up with a 7.83 for a two-wave total of 16.00 as she progresses to the Round of 32.

Kya Heuer - WSL / Tim Hain

Kya Heuer found a clutch wave in the dying seconds of her heat, threading a clean ride to secure her spot in the next round. "I got that gem at the end of the heat, and I'm so glad I didn't fall and glad I got the score," said Heuer. "I'm from Mentawai so we surf waves like this all the time back home."

Competition concluded after Heat 5 of the men's Round of 128 to make way for the official Opening Ceremony of the 2025 Nias Pro. Spectators gathering along the shoreline were treated to a vibrant cultural showcase, featuring traditional dances, live music, and speeches that celebrated the rich heritage of Nias and the much-anticipated return of the event to the world-renowned Lagundri Bay.

The next call is on Sunday, June 22 at 7:00 a.m. GMT+7 for a potential 7:30 a.m. start.

The 2025 Nias Pro QS 6,000 & Pro Junior at Lagundri Bay will run from June 21 - 28, 2025.