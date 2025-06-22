Moving Day At Nias Pro QS 6,000 As Waves Continue To Pump

LAGUNDRI BAY, NIAS / INDONESIA (Sunday, June 22, 2025) - The 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Nias Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 completed a mammoth day, wrapping up the men's Round of 128 and 13 heats of the Round of 96. Lagundri Bay continued to pump four-to-six foot surf, but with less barrels on offer, competitors had to resort to their toolbox of powerful turns and big maneuvers.

Teddy Dag Bille - WSL / Tim Hain

Hard Work Pays Off For Bingin's Teddy Dag Bille

Growing up in Bingin Beach, Bali and representing Sweden, Teddy Dag Bille earned two big heat wins today to book his spot in the Round of 64. Bille has been putting in the time to come back stronger after an injury, training hard to give himself the best shot for this event in Nias. He's been relying on support from friends like Kian Martin in the channel, and today it all came to fruition, scoring the only excellent ride in the Round of 128.

Tucking into a barrel from a technical takeoff, Bille scored a deep, long barrel, and on the exit went for a huge wraparound cutback back into the whitewash and riding out for an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10). Never really challenged for the lead, Bille backed it up with a 5.93 for a couple of critical turns in the pocket, and mixing it up for a stylish drawn out carve to get the highest heat total of the round, 13.93 (out of a possible 20).

"That was amazing, I saw that wave and I just had to go," said Bille. "It was probably the best heat of my life. This event has been on my mind for the past year, but I just tried to surf and not think too much about it. "

Bille's Round of 96 heat was tightly contested for the two advancing positions. Relying on his strong forehand attack into the critical part of the wave, and his stylish carves, Bille secured the top spot with a total of 11.74 ahead of Jack Thomas with 11.60.

"It's unbelievable, I'm beyond psyched," said Bille. "I'm in a good head space and I feel the rhythm. I told myself I have nothing to lose, and I just went as hard as I could. I've never felt stronger in my life."

Jelius Wau Leads Local Charge

Raju Seran - WSL / Tim Hain

It was a tough day for the local contingent, losing a lot of their compatriots throughout the day. In the Round of 96, Jelius Wau lifted the energy when he glided into one of the bigger waves of the day, standing tall for an extended tube ride, and carving back to the whitewater for an 8.17. Backed by the support from the crowd, Indonesia's Irawan Wau and Raju Seran will join Wau in the Round of 64.

"I don't know how else to say it, but that wave was perfect," said Wau. "Hopefully there will be even more swell coming."

Tane Dobbyn kept his composure to get himself out of third and into first in the dying seconds and scored the highest heat total of the round so far, with 13.77. Dobbyn went completely vertical on his backhand snaps into the lip to advance to the Round of 64.

"I actually didn't know I needed a score, but I was just trying to improve my backup," said Dobbyn. "I didn't want to push too hard, I just wanted to get the completion. I'm from the Gold Coast so it's a lot like the right-hand point-breaks at home."

Other standouts to advance to the Round of 64 include Ash Jenner, Elliot Paerata-Reid, Harry O'Brien and Caleb Tancred.

The next call is on Monday, June 23 at 7:00 a.m. GMT+7 for a potential 7:30 a.m. start.

The 2025 Nias Pro QS 6,000 & Pro Junior at Lagundri Bay will run from June 21 - 28, 2025.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.