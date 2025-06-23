Barrel Fest on Day 3 at Nias Pro QS 6,000

LAGUNDRI BAY, NIAS / INDONESIA (Monday, June 23, 2025) - The 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Nias Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 enjoyed a spectacular day of barrels and excellent scores with three-to-five foot surf and light, offshore winds. Day 3 completed the men's Round of 64 and five heats of the women's Round of 32.

Taj Stokes - WSL / Tim Hain

Jay Occhilupo, Taj Stokes Go Deep for Excellent Scores

Early in the day, Jay Occhilupo set the bar for what was to come when he found a proper Lagundri cave, completely disappearing behind the curtain of whitewater, and coming out standing tall. The judges rewarded him with an excellent 9.00 (out of a possible 10). Occhilupo also progressed to the Round 32 later in the afternoon.

"I'm so stoked, I don't really know what to say," said Occhilupo. "I saw it coming and it was the first one of the set. I was in the perfect spot and I was just stoked to get it. I'm trying not to force anything, what will be will be. I feel like I'm switched on, so I'm keen to keep the ball rolling."

Lagundri Bay served up a barrel fest and excellent scores continued to drop throughout the day. Excitement levels were through the roof when Taj Stokes found a cavernous barrel, jamming both arms in the face of the wave to slow himself down and get as deep as possible. The judges dropped a 9.27, the highest single-wave score of the event so far. Stokes's combined total of 16.67 (out of a possible 20) secured the win ahead of Monnojo Yahagi who locked in his own excellent barrel ride for an 8.67.

"I was kind of lucky, because I was already in first place," said Stokes. "So I could just surf how I would in a free surf and try to get as deep as I can. The last few years coming to this event, we've had such good waves. I love chasing barrels, so it felt really good to get two barrels and string a nice heat together."

Making a statement in Nias, Made Joi Satriawan is eyeing another solid performance after his Quarterfinal finish in 2024. His good friend Rio Waida gave him a few Sharp Eye surfboards and he has since joined the team as one of their riders.

"I'm feeling pretty great, coming back to Nias," said Satriawan. "I didn't do well in Krui, but now I'm here with good equipment under my feet and hopefully I will score some waves, especially after last year. I have a great support system here with the Indonesian team."

Joining Satriawan in the Round of 32 are Irawan Wau, Dylan Wilcoxen, Westen Hirst and Varun Tandjung.

Kya Heuer - WSL / Tim Hain

Ruby Trew, Kye Heuer Push Women's Performance

Coming off a ninth place finish at the Krui Pro, Olympian Ruby Trew put together a great heat for a total of 14.33 to take the win over Lucy Darragh. The 16-year-old, travelling with the Northern Beaches High Performance crew, came to Nias a couple of weeks ago for a holiday and to get in a few training reps.

"It's always good surfing at Nias," said Trew. "It's so fun being out there, with just four girls in the water. I love competing and it's so great to get that last heat. Preparation is the key to good performance so hopefully it's paying off. It's such a good feeling surfing perfect right handers."

Pushing the performance in the women's draw, local teenager Kya Heuer tucked into a barrel and came out flying to do two big carves for an excellent 8.00 to take the win. Along with Anne Dos Santos, the two will be moving into the Round of 16, eliminating last year's Quarterfinalist Sumomo Sato (JPN).

The next call is on Tuesday, June 24 at 7:30 a.m. GMT+7 for a potential 8:00 a.m. start.

The 2025 Nias Pro QS 6,000 & Pro Junior at Lagundri Bay will run from June 21 - 28, 2025.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.